Barbara Myers Named a 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honoree

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce Barbara A. Myers, CAE, CEO of IMN Solutions, a 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honoree.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa Bay's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives for exceptional leadership, vision, and impact. Collectively, this year's honorees lead organizations generating more than $10 billion in annual revenue and employing over 60,000 people across the region and beyond.

Honorees will be featured in the annual Titan 100 book and recognized at the Titan 100 Awards Celebration on October 22, 2026, at the Yuengling Center.

"This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "These leaders demonstrate the courage, integrity, and vision to create lasting impact while inspiring others to rise."

As CEO of IMN Solutions, Myers has spent more than 25 years driving growth and innovation in the association and business events industry. Over the past decade, she has led the reinvention of IMN from a 40-year-old meeting sourcing and contracting firm into a full-service association and event management organization, expanding its capabilities, completing its first strategic acquisition, and positioning the company for its next chapter of growth. Passionate about developing people as much as businesses, Myers is committed to building high-performing teams, empowering future leaders, and creating lasting impact.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as a Titan 100 honoree and humbled to be included among such an accomplished group of leaders," said Myers. "This recognition is a reflection of the incredible IMN Solutions team, whose passion, talent, and commitment to excellence inspire me every day. I am also deeply grateful to our clients for trusting our team and believing in our vision as we continue to innovate, grow, and evolve together. This honor belongs to everyone who has been part of building IMN's next chapter, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together in the years ahead."

The Titan 100 Awards Celebration will bring together Tampa Bay's most accomplished business leaders for an evening of recognition, networking, and celebration.

About IMN Solutions

IMN Solutions provides global, full-service association and event management services. From strategic planning and governance to day-to-day administration, event management, venue sourcing, housing, and more, IMN partners with organizations to deliver exceptional results.

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SOURCE IMN Solutions