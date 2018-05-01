Barbara Rusinko Elected to Bechtel Group Inc. Board of Directors

"Barbara exemplifies excellence in project execution, inclusive leadership, collaborative customer partnerships, and keen business acumen needed to build our company for the long term," said Brendan Bechtel, chairman and chief executive officer. "As a member of the board, Barbara will continue to have a positive and lasting impact on our company, our customer relationships, and our culture."

Barbara joined Bechtel in 1985, initially responsible for construction piping supports on field assignments at three U.S. nuclear power plants. Later, she held engineering management roles at the Savannah River Remediation project in South Carolina. In 2000, Barbara served as chief engineer for Bechtel's government services company overseeing the performance of more than 700 engineers and designers. She also held senior engineering management roles on projects, including Yucca Mountain, the national nuclear waste repository, and the Waste Treatment Plant in Washington state. In 2011, Barbara transitioned to Bechtel's Oil, Gas and Chemicals global business unit where she managed a refinery project in Thailand and then the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business line. She also served as project manager on the Queensland Curtis LNG project, where she partnered with our customer to build and lead a high-performing team which delivered one of the most successful projects in Bechtel history.

In 2016, Barbara became president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security and Environmental global business unit, leading a multibillion dollar portfolio of engineering, construction, project management, and facility operations projects for government and private sector customers in national security, environmental cleanup, and commercial nuclear power generation. A proven leader, Barbara has pioneered enterprise-wide diversity and inclusion efforts.

Recently, Barbara was elected to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering. Barbara also serves on the board of directors of the Nuclear Energy Institute and on the corporate partnership council of the Society of Women Engineers. She was honored with a 2016 Global Leadership Award by the Society of Women Engineers for her service as a role model for the next generation of engineers and builders.

