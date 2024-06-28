Bechtel Awarded Contract for BART Silicon Valley Extension

Company that began BART's design and construction in 1962 continues its legacy

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has selected Bechtel Infrastructure Corporation to provide construction management services for the Bay Area Rapid Transit's (BART) Silicon Valley Phase II extension, a project which will connect North San Jose and Santa Clara residents with the Bay Area's iconic transportation system.

The new rail line will be the largest single public infrastructure project ever constructed in Santa Clara County, and by 2040, is expected to carry nearly 55,000 passengers each weekday. BART's Phase II consists of a six-mile extension with four new stations and five-and-a-half miles of tunnel, linking San Jose area riders to the rest of the system. Bechtel Infrastructure Corporation has executed a 10-year contract to manage BART's Phase II extension and begin overseeing construction later this year.

"This latest rail extension will provide a fast and convenient transit alternative for major commute corridors," said Bechtel Infrastructure Corporation Senior Vice President, Kelvin Sims. "We're proud to be partnering with VTA again to help deliver this significant project for the area."

"We are pleased to have Bechtel, one of the original designers and builders of the first phase of the project, on board to construct the final extension for BART riders visiting, living, or working in San Jose," said Tom Maguire, Chief Megaprojects Officer, VTA. "One-third of upcoming growth in the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to occur in and around San Jose and this extension further into the Silicon Valley will support that growth and continue to connect the region."

This latest contract adds to Bechtel's 125-year history in California, where the company has had a presence since 1898. Bechtel, as part of a joint venture, led the design and construction of the original BART system, which went on to form the backbone of the Bay Area's public transport infrastructure. Bechtel also oversaw the engineering and construction of Phase I of the Silicon Valley Line, which first welcomed passengers in 2020.

"This is a great opportunity to continue the Bechtel, VTA and BART success story and add to our company's legacy in California," said Bechtel's General Manager of California Infrastructure, Zeyad Hakam. "We look forward to strengthening our relationships in the communities around the state as we begin work on this project."

