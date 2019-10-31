Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Launches "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" Animated Video Series

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation in conjunction with Wonder Media announced the launch of the "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" educational animated video series. The launch of this program is part of an ongoing national campaign to combat the prevalence of child sexual abuse and to promote awareness and prevention.

The "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" video series builds upon the success of the "Protect Yourself Rules" program, which provides animated video content and ancillary learning material to schools and after-school programs throughout the United States and over 1.2 million Cub Scouts across the country through a partnership with The Boy Scouts of America.

"With the rapid rise of technology and the Internet, we are now facing unprecedented levels of child abuse and exploitation across the globe," said Director and CEO of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, John Thoresen. "To tackle this increasingly alarming epidemic, we have launched 'Stop the Secrets that Hurt' animated video series to empower youth to disclose abuse – holding perpetrators of these acts accountable."

The program has been developed and scripted by child advocates, therapists, and national scholars. The video series is intended for youth of any age. Unlike the "Protect Your Rules" program, this series is strategically designed for those young people who have already suffered the trauma of sexual abuse but fear disclosing their experiences. The series explores emotions surrounding abuse, how to come forward to a trusted adult and what happens in the immediate aftermath. Additionally, the series explains the positive effect of disclosure. Since becoming available online this past August, the "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" video series has generated over 50,000 views. To date, The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center's animated videos have cultivated downloads and views reaching close to 100 million.

"These videos on disclosing sexual abuse are detailed, realistic and well-written. They address many of the most important obstacles to disclosure and provide strong encouragement. Students should find them engaging and informative," said Director of the Crimes Against Children Research Center, Dr. David Finkelhor.

The "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" video series has been endorsed by a number of the nation's leading professional institutions dealing with child abuse, including: National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect, Crimes Against Children Research Center, American Psychological Association, and the American Association of Forensic Nurses.

To learn more about the program and access video materials please visit FightChildAbuse.org or the Stop the Secrets that Hurt YouTube channel.

About the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center

Founded in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center is dedicated to ensuring every child's right to a normal, healthy and secure childhood. Since its creation, about 23,000 children have received outpatient mental health and counseling services at the center. The Center provides individual, group and family therapy along with special programs that address issues associated with children suffering the effects of child abuse and neglect. An estimated 700 children are counseled annually on an outpatient basis, and no child is ever turned away because of a family's inability to pay. For more information, visit: BarbaraSinatraChildrensCenter.org. The animated video series was funded by the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation and has been viewed on YouTube over 16 million times in classrooms throughout the United States and abroad, reaching an estimated 100 million children.

