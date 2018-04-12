Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Consolidated as an International Centre for Bridal Fashion

The runway will feature 27 large firms such as Pronovias, Rosa Clarà, YolanCris, Jesus Peiró, Isabel Sanchís, Sophie et Voilà Collection, Cristina Tamborero, Marco and María o Jordi Dalmau - among many others - and, as a novelty, will host this year for the first time world-famous firms such as the Italian Carlo Pignatelli or the American-born Lebanese Reem Acra.

In turn, the trade fair that will be held from April 27 to 29 will gather more than 370 firms (20% more than in 2017), 68% international from 28 countries, especially the UK, USA, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, France, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, Lebanon, Israel and Ukraine. Among the brands that stand out are Reem Acra, from the USA, and also the American brands Amsale, Justin Alexander, Morilee, Demetrios, Allure, Maggie Sottero, Enzoani and Badgley Mischka; the Italian Peter Langner & Carlo Pignatelli; Caroline Castigliano, Ellis and Ian Stuart from the United Kingdom; Marylise from Belgium; Rhea Costa and Ersa Atelier from Romania; Birenzweig Bridal & Liz Martinez from Israel, and many more.

In addition, Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week has been chosen as the venue for the second edition of the "Elle International Bridal Awards" with a ceremony presented by the Spanish actress Rossy de Palma, which will take place on the night of April 27 at the Paraninfo Hall of the Historical Building of the University of Barcelona.

Committed to be a benchmark supporting the sector and moving towards the new trends in both fashion and business, the BBFW has promoted the new study "The store of the future for Millennial brides" in which the professor of the IESE Business School, José Luis Nueno, highlights the necessary digital transformation that the Bridal fashion sector must undergo to adapt to the new millennial brides' new shopping trends. It also analyses the way technology will revolutionise the whole process of selling a wedding dress, both online and at the store. This work gives continuity to the book of the BBFW "Millennial Bride, born in the 80's, marrying today" in which Professor Nueno addressed the economic and socio-demographic global trends of the bridal fashion industry.

