Barchart and Grão Direto Expand Global Access to Brazil's Physical Grain Market Data

Partnership will enable the international distribution of regional price data and

proprietary Brazilian soybean and corn indices from the Grainsights platform

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grão Direto, Latin America's leading digital grain trading platform, and Barchart, a leading global provider of data, intelligence and trading solutions for commodity and financial markets, announced a strategic partnership to globally redistribute proprietary data from Grainsights, Grão Direto's market intelligence platform. The initiative marks a significant step forward in expanding international visibility into price formation in Brazil's physical grain and oilseed market.

Through the partnership, data sets and price curves derived from thousands of daily interactions, price consultations, and transactions occurring on Grão Direto's platform — and structured through Grainsights — will be made available in cmdtyView, Barchart's leading trading and analytics platform for global commodity markets. Barchart will also act as a key partner in API distribution and data licensing, as part of its best-in-class global grain pricing offering. This will enable international market participants to access consolidated insights into pricing dynamics in Brazil's physical grain market, complementing existing references used in global grain trade.

"This partnership expands Barchart's coverage of the Brazilian agricultural market — one of the most relevant regions for global soybean and corn trade — and reinforces our commitment to delivering increasingly comprehensive and relevant data to participants in the global commodities markets," said Fernando Berardo, Head of Commodities - Latin America at Barchart.

Greater transparency into the Brazilian grain market

International agricultural commodity markets still face significant challenges in accessing standardized, timely, and reliable data on Brazil's physical grain market. Although Brazil is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of soybeans and corn, a significant share of local price information remains fragmented across producing regions, warehouses, trading companies, and commercial intermediaries.

The partnership aims to reduce this information asymmetry by providing structured and recurring data on pricing across Brazil's main producing regions, enabling traders, analysts, financial institutions, and agribusiness companies to monitor market dynamics with greater precision.

Among the datasets being redistributed are:

Regional prices for Brazil's physical soybean and corn markets

More than 120 local price assessments, covering multiple producing regions across the country's interior

Proprietary export benchmark indices, including the FOB Santos Soybean Index and FOB Rio Grande Soybean Index, developed in accordance with IOSCO benchmark principles

With this, Barchart clients gain access to an expanded set of local Brazilian price references, within cmdtyView or via API, enabling more accurate analysis of regional arbitrage opportunities, export competitiveness, and commercialization trends in one of the world's most important agricultural markets.

Primary physical market data with global distribution

Unlike many market databases that rely on declarative reporting or survey-based estimates, Grainsights leverages primary data derived from thousands of daily interactions, price consultations, and transactions, capturing real signals of price formation and market liquidity.

Because price discovery in Brazil involves multiple variables — such as port premiums, logistics costs, regional basis levels, and local liquidity conditions — the use of transaction-derived data allows for a deeper understanding of how these factors translate into real market prices.

Through Barchart's redistribution network, this information now becomes part of the global market intelligence ecosystem used by international traders, consulting firms, hedge funds, and asset managers.

In practice, this enhances analytical capabilities by enabling comparisons of regional price spreads across producing areas, monitoring arbitrage opportunities between physical and futures markets, tracking price dynamics across Brazil's interior grain markets, and supporting more informed commercial, logistics, and hedging decisions.

For Frederico Marques, CTO of Grão Direto, the agreement represents an important milestone in the internationalization of the platform's data.

"By expanding access to this information, Grainsights strengthens its position as a trusted source of grain market data in Brazil, contributing to greater transparency across the sector and enabling more efficient trading decisions throughout the agricultural value chain," said Marques.

About Grão Direto

Grão Direto is the largest digital grain trading platform in Latin America, connecting the entire agribusiness supply chain — from farmers to buyers such as feed mills, cooperatives, intermediaries, and major trading companies. With a significant and rapidly growing volume of digital grain transactions and the most widely used trading app globally, Grão Direto is a global benchmark in market digitalization, operating in a neutral, open, and independent manner. Through Grão Direto, all agribusiness players can trade in the physical grain market with greater efficiency and security, whether in spot, futures, or barter transactions. The platform also offers market intelligence solutions, real-time pricing, financial services, back-office support, and ESG solutions. Additionally, it leverages advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including a virtual assistant that facilitates grain trading via WhatsApp, making the process even faster and more intuitive. Recognized both nationally and internationally, Grão Direto is transforming agricultural trade by making it more connected, agile, and transparent. Learn more at www.graodireto.com.br.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading global provider of data, intelligence and trading solutions for commodity and financial markets. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through market intelligence, news and analysis. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart.com, Inc.