Barchart's cmdtyView Platform Brings Powerful AI to the Global Commodity Industry

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, intelligence and trading solutions for commodity and financial markets, today announced the launch of Carl, an artificial intelligence assistant, directly into cmdtyView, Barchart's flagship platform for global commodity traders, merchandisers, brokers and analysts.

cmdtyView serves the global commodity marketplace across grains, oilseeds, softs, energy, metals and financials, with access to market intelligence, analytics, risk management and trading. Users can access market pricing, fundamentals, news and related workflow solutions and analysis for global markets such as CME Group, ICE, B3, SGX and Euronext, as well as thousands of spot and physical markets. Now with the integration of AI on top of this vast ecosystem, cmdtyView users gain an unprecedented ability to accelerate price discovery, trading and market research.

The integration of Carl inside of cmdtyView has three core components. First, platform intelligence – Carl draws on a deep knowledge base of cmdtyView features, workflows and market concepts, so users can instantly build workspaces, discover functionality and efficiently perform tasks. For example, if you need a workspace for Brazilian soybean markets or a formula for a crush spread, you can simply ask Carl. Second, data discovery – users can locate specific datasets across cmdtyView's ecosystem, from corn basis levels across Iowa to USDA export series, without navigating menus or documentation. Third, data dialogue – users can interrogate market data, news, fundamentals, and technicals in natural language, receiving analysis and reports in seconds, in any language. You can ask for the latest news on wheat or gold markets or for a report on US ethanol production and changes in government incentives over the past 5-years.

"We have positioned cmdtyView to be the most powerful and complete platform for the global commodity industry," said Mark Haraburda, Barchart CEO. "Even prior to this launch, with the workflow advantages and integrations we provide, we have maintained that operating without cmdtyView puts you at a disadvantage. Carl represents our continued commitment to that standard. Our users that span multiple sectors and geographies, can ask any question of our platform, of our data, of the markets, and receive everything from quick answers to in-depth reports and analysis in seconds. Carl brings a level of intelligence and accessibility to commodity markets that simply hasn't existed before, and I'm excited for our users to experience it firsthand."

See Carl in action, join our live event on April 29, at 3pm CT. Register here.

For more information or to license cmdtyView, please visit www.barchart.com/cmdtyview.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit barchart.com or www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart.com, Inc.