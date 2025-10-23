Barchart Announces Direct Connection to the London Metal Exchange (LME), Delivering Precision and Depth in Global Metals Data

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a global leader of commodity data, trading and software, today announced the launch of its direct connection to the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world leader for metals pricing and risk management.

This connection marks a major addition for Barchart and its clients by providing comprehensive and precision coverage of the LME's electronic, ring (open outcry) and interoffice (telephone) trading sessions. As the global benchmark for metals price discovery and hedging, the LME drives pricing for the physical production of goods around the world, making complete and precise data coverage essential.

"LME is a cornerstone of global metals trading," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "By connecting directly, we're able to simplify access to a comprehensive market while maintaining the precision institutions expect. We will continue to expand our global market coverage in 2026 across commodities, including metals, agriculture and energy," added Haraburda.

Barchart has mapped every venue and instrument to provide accurate reporting across all trading sessions and four major currencies (GBP, USD, EUR and JPY). This approach ensures clients can correctly analyze trading activity, volume, and open interest at the session level, giving them a complete and verified view of the market.

"Metals markets are intricate and small differences in data can lead to big differences in analysis," said Will Osnato, Barchart's Director of Commodity Data Research & Analysis. "With our enhanced LME feed, clients can drill into trading activity at a level of detail that truly reflects how the market operates," added Osnato.

Barchart's direct LME feed establishes the company among a select group of global data providers capable of delivering a comprehensive LME dataset. This upgraded data feed is exceptionally granular, providing complete coverage of single prompt (TOM, Cash, 3M, etc) and rolling prompt forward contracts, FX rates, and option strikes with exchange-reported delta and accompanying volatility data. Official Market Open Interest information is also provided.

Clients can access the data through Barchart's APIs, including Barchart Stream and Market Replay or full-exchange SFTP delivery, allowing seamless integration into enterprise systems, analytics platforms, and proprietary trading infrastructure.

To learn more or request more information, please visit barchart.com/solutions or contact [email protected] .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

