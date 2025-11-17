Kalshi Teams Up With Barchart To Scale Prediction Market Data Adoption

Kalshi's market data will now be available to Barchart readers and clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalshi, the world's largest prediction market, today announced a formal partnership with Barchart, a leading provider of market information and analysis to over 32 million active investors and traders annually, and data solutions provider to over 1,000 global institutional businesses across finance and commodities.

Prediction market data feeds from Kalshi will be integrated across Barchart's native platform, giving Barchart clients instant access to relevant event data, including electoral outcomes, economic indicators, and more.

"Barchart has worked with Kalshi as a data supplier for the past several years. Their team is superb as is their unwavering commitment and innovation to event markets," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Combining Kalshi's probability driven datasets on the economy, companies, politics and more into Barchart's financial media business will give our users powerful information for trading and investing decisions. We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Kalshi."

Barchart.com users can expect an immediate rollout of Kalshi data, tools and analysis over the next several weeks. Barchart institutional clients using Barchart Stream, Barchart Market Replay, Digital Solutions and Software including cmdtyView and Barchart for Excel, can also expect access very soon.

"The mission of Kalshi has always been to price the risk of any event and make the world a smarter place," said Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi. "Barchart's adoption of Kalshi data is the next step toward this goal and we're thrilled to have them as an official partner."

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit barchart.com or www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, award shows, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com .

