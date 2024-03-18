Barchart Launches Integrated Bid, Offer and Hedge Management within cmdtyView Platform

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of technology, data and workflow solutions for commodity firms and agribusinesses, announces the launch of integrated Bid, Offer and Hedge management in cmdtyView. cmdtyView is Barchart's flagship market intelligence, analysis and risk management platform for commodity merchandisers, traders, brokers and analysts. With this release, users can efficiently manage bids, offers and hedging in a single platform alongside real-time market data, news, charting and other trading tools. cmdtyView is used across agriculture markets, including grain, oilseeds, meats, coffee, cocoa, cotton and sugar, in addition to energy and metals.

"We've set out to develop cmdtyView into a central command center for our users to help them operate their commodity business more efficiently," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "With our latest releases and the product development we completed in 2023, cmdtyView integrates across our users' workflows, as well as down to exchanges and brokers for trading and back-office for risk management and accounting. It's a complete ecosystem for our users to work within," added Haraburda.

Barchart's cmdtyView platform also integrates with Barchart's Marketplace Apps, which are built and customized for agribusinesses to provide to their producers. This integration provides a seamless communication tool for agribusinesses to conduct business with producers, including posting bids, accepting offers and sending contracts for eSign. In addition, these apps integrate with an entire network of ERP and grain accounting providers, providing producers with essential accounting data.

To learn more about cmdtyView, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions/software/cmdtyview and to learn more about Barchart's complete set of solutions for agribusinesses, please visit https://www.barchart.com/cmdty/connect .

About Barchart

Founded in 1995, Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart