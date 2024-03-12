Barchart's Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference Takes Place this September in Orlando

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of technology, data and workflow solutions for commodity firms and agribusinesses, has announced their 2024 Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference will take place this September. The event is a multi-day conference which features the technology solutions and people driving change and innovation within agricultural commodity markets.

Set for September 8-10, 2024 in Orlando at the Orlando World Center Marriott, Barchart's Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference will bring together commodity professionals from the United States, Canada, South America and Europe. Attendee firms will include agribusinesses, bio-fuels, food & beverage, commodity storage and handling, brokerage, trading, transportation, service providers and exchanges. Audience attendees will consist of grain merchandisers, originators and traders, as well as commodity procurement, IT professionals, advisors, risk managers, analysts, brokers and management.

Highlights of the conference include:

Pre-Conference Meet & Greet Sunday Afternoon at the Pool (Sponsor Cabanas)

Numerous Panels and Discussions on Commodity Data, Technology & Workflows

The Latest Commodity Market Discussions from Leading Experts

Small Breakout Sessions on Key Topics Impacting the Grain and Oilseed Industries

cmdtyView, Marketplace, Hedging and Related Software Demos

2024 Hedge Awards Ceremony

cmdtyView Classic Charity Golf Outing & 5k Run

Run Networking in the Exhibit Hall

On-Site Restaurants, Golf Course, Jogging Path, Pools and Waterpark

Excellent Room Rates Before, During & After the Conference

"Barchart's commodity conference will keep you up-to-date on the latest topics and technology impacting agribusinesses, brokerage and supply-chains," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. From the newest producer experience focused solutions to more operationally efficient risk management and hedging workflows, the conference hones in on the most relevant topics of today and tomorrow. Many industry partners from exchanges to brokers and ERP software providers will be on hand, and there will no doubt be some significant new product announcements and live demos," added Haraburda.

Early-bird pricing is available through June 2024. To purchase your ticket, book a room within the discounted hotel block or to reserve a sponsorship, please visit www.barchart.com/grainconference .

Nominations for Barchart's Hedge Awards will open in June 2024. To learn more about the Hedge Awards or for additional questions, please contact Barchart's event team at [email protected] .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart