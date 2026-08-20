Barchart's cmdtyView AI Assistant Carl Named 2026 AgTech Innovation of the Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data, technology and workflow solutions to the global commodity industry, today announced that Carl, the AI-powered assistant within cmdtyView, has been named "AgTech Innovation of the Year" in the 2026 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

The annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards recognize leading technologies and companies advancing agriculture and food production around the world. The award marks the latest recognition for Barchart's continued innovation in delivering technology built for the global commodity industry.

Launched in April 2026, Carl brings conversational AI directly into cmdtyView's vast ecosystem of market intelligence, analytics and workflow solutions, giving commodity professionals a faster way to navigate the platform, discover data and analyze markets. Users can ask Carl to identify the best tools for their objectives, locate specific datasets across thousands of global markets, or analyze pricing, fundamentals, news and technicals using natural language. By turning cmdtyView's extensive data and capabilities into a conversation, Carl helps accelerate price discovery, market research and trading decisions across grains, oilseeds, softs, energy, metals and financial markets.

"We built cmdtyView to provide commodity traders, brokers and analysts with an incredibly deep set of data, analytics and workflow tools in one place. Carl advances how easily, efficiently and powerfully our users can leverage vast sets of commodity data and information to assist in their decision making and trading," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "Carl is a complete gamechanger for the industry and we are very happy to be recognized by AgTech Breakthrough."

"The entries that stand out are the ones that take something genuinely hard to use and make it feel effortless," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. "Barchart stood out for embedding a conversational assistant directly into the workflow commodity professionals already rely on, turning one of the industry's deepest data ecosystems into answers in seconds. It is a deserving winner of our 2026 AgTech Innovation of the Year award."

By combining conversational AI with Barchart's proprietary and third-party datasets and workflow solutions, Carl helps merchandisers, analysts, traders and other commodity professionals move from question to insight faster while continuing to work within the cmdtyView environment they already use.

Carl is available today to cmdtyView Pro and Lab users. For more information or to license cmdtyView, please visit our website.

‍About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart