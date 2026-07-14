Barchart Announces 2026 Summer Grain Merchandising & Technology Roadshow Across the Midwest

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leader in market data, technology and workflow solutions for the agricultural industry, is excited to announce the 2026 Summer Grain Merchandising & Technology Roadshow: The Winner's Circle. This exclusive, free-to-attend event series is designed to help agribusiness professionals stay ahead of a rapidly evolving industry through expert education, innovative technology, and meaningful peer connections.

Traveling to key grain markets across the Midwest this August, The Winner's Circle will feature live product demonstrations, expert-led discussions on today's grain markets, and opportunities to connect with Barchart specialists and fellow industry professionals. This year's stops include:

Each half-day event is designed for grain merchandisers, originators, brokers, traders, advisors, and agribusiness leaders looking to leverage technology to improve operational efficiency, strengthen producer relationships, and make more informed decisions in today's dynamic commodity markets. Highlights include:

Expert-Led Sessions: Hear from Barchart analysts and industry leaders on today's grain markets, emerging technology, and the trends shaping the future of agribusiness. Sessions will also explore the growing role of AI in commodities, including how Carl, Barchart's AI assistant built into cmdtyView, helps merchandisers uncover insights and make faster, more confident decisions.

Hear from Barchart analysts and industry leaders on today's grain markets, emerging technology, and the trends shaping the future of agribusiness. Sessions will also explore the growing role of AI in commodities, including how Carl, Barchart's AI assistant built into cmdtyView, helps merchandisers uncover insights and make faster, more confident decisions. Live Technology Demos: Experience live demonstrations of Barchart's connected technology ecosystem, including cmdtyView for merchandising and risk management, Kernel for powering digital producer engagement, and the latest innovations helping agribusinesses streamline workflows, strengthen customer relationships, and operate more efficiently.

Experience live demonstrations of Barchart's connected technology ecosystem, including cmdtyView for merchandising and risk management, Kernel for powering digital producer engagement, and the latest innovations helping agribusinesses streamline workflows, strengthen customer relationships, and operate more efficiently. Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow grain merchandisers, originators, traders, advisors, and agribusiness leaders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and build valuable industry relationships.

"We are very excited to be back on the road for our Winner's Circle event series this summer," said Andrew Ward, Head of Commodities at Barchart. "We design these events to meet with clients in person and build direct connections. They combine live product demonstrations, expert market insight and hands-on networking to deliver real, immediate value."

Join us in the Winner's Circle and reserve your spot today. For any questions, email: [email protected].

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart