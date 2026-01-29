Barchart Launches Digital Information Board for Live, Customizable Global Market Displays

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Digital Information Board , a browser-based, display solution designed to deliver live global market data, analytics, and news across TVs and large-format monitors in both internal and public settings.

Designed for shared spaces such as offices, trading floors, lobbies, and events, the Digital Information Board provides an always-on view of market activity and related information throughout the day. Powered by Barchart's institutional-grade market data and news , the solution provides clear, at-a-glance visibility without requiring interaction or complex installation, making it simple to deploy, manage, and scale across teams and locations.

Built for a wide variety of organizations in mind, the Digital Information Board supports multilingual displays and flexible market coverage (e.g. from grains to energy to stocks to currencies, etc.), allowing firms to maintain a consistent market view across regions, time zones, and languages. The platform can also be customized to reflect an organization's brand and tailored to include specific markets, instruments, or company information that aligns with operational needs.

"Barchart's Digital Information Board was built to keep live market data and information visible where teams and clients naturally gather," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "From multi-location agribusinesses to large trading floors and client-facing spaces, this solution provides a reliable, always-on view of global markets that stays consistent across teams, locations, and time zones."

The Digital Information Board presents real-time quotes, analytics, news, and tickers in a clean, professional format suited for many types of environments. Integrated market news appears alongside price activity, adding context to market moves and helping viewers quickly understand what is driving action throughout the day. Whether used to support internal market awareness or enhance client or public facing spaces, the solution balances institutional reliability with a polished, modern presentation.

Barchart's Digital Information Board is available now, with configurable layouts, market coverage, and branding options designed to meet the needs of many types of organizations. To learn more, visit our website or contact our team at [email protected] .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

