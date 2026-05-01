BARCLAYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BEST EGG

Acquisition supports Barclays' growth ambitions by expanding its U.S. personal lending capabilities

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays PLC ("Barclays") today announces that, further to the announcement on 28 October 2025, its wholly owned U.S. consumer banking subsidiary, Barclays Bank Delaware (operating as "Barclays US Consumer Bank"), has successfully completed the acquisition of Best Egg, Inc. ("Best Egg"), a leading U.S. direct-to-consumer personal loan origination platform.

The acquisition is a milestone in the delivery of Barclays' U.S. growth strategy. Best Egg adds a scaled, proven, and capital-light personal lending platform that complements the US Consumer Bank's partnership-driven credit card and deposit businesses.

The acquired business will continue to operate under the "Best Egg" brand and be managed by Barclays US Consumer Bank.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Barclays, commented:

"The U.S. is a strategically important growth market for Barclays. The Best Egg acquisition strengthens our US Consumer Bank with a proven, capital-light personal lending platform. It supports greater diversification, capital efficiency, and attractive returns over time, while enhancing our ability to serve customers across the U.S. consumer finance market."

Denny Nealon, Chief Executive Officer of Barclays US Consumer Bank, commented:

"We're excited to welcome Best Egg's customers and colleagues to Barclays. This acquisition aligns with our strategy by expanding our personal lending capabilities and supporting the development of a more diversified, digitally-focused consumer bank. Best Egg brings a proven platform and a talented team, and we look forward to building on those strengths together."

Paul Ricci, Chief Executive Officer of Best Egg, commented:

"Joining Barclays marks an important moment for Best Egg. We're proud of the business we've built, our talented team, and the trust we've earned from customers. Together with Barclays, we look forward to accelerating growth and continuing to deliver innovative solutions that support customers' financial wellbeing."

For further information, please contact:





Investor Relations Media Relations Marina Shchukina Jon Tracey (U.K.) + 44 (0) 207 116 2526 +44 (0)755 221 4868 Matt Fields (U.S.)

+1 484 639 7159



About Barclays

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit https://www.bestegg.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with respect to the Group ("Barclays"). Barclays cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'may', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'projected', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'achieve' or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Barclays' directors, officers and employees and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In setting its targets and outlook for the period 2024 to 2026 and 2026 to 2028, Barclays has made certain assumptions about the macroeconomic environment, including, without limitations, inflation, interest rates, the different markets and competitive conditions in which Barclays operates, and its ability to grow certain businesses and achieve costs savings and other structural actions. Factors that could impact Barclays' future financial condition and performance are identified in Barclays PLC's filings with the SEC (including, without limitation, Barclays PLC's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 December 2025), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Subject to Barclays' obligations under the applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction (including, without limitation, the UK and the US), in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Barclays