Barclays Report Finds Travelers Seek More Control Through Rewards, Planning, and AI

Barclays 2026 Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report shows travel is being shaped by the "Three A's" of modern planning: anxiety, affordability, and AI

WILMINGTON, Del., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank released its fourth annual Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report today, showing that today's travelers are approaching vacations with a sharper focus on control, value, and confidence. This year's findings point to a timely travel lens Barclays calls the "Three A's": anxiety, affordability, and AI. Travelers are feeling more pressure to plan around uncertainty, stretch budgets without sacrificing experience, and use digital tools to reduce friction throughout the trip.

Based on a national survey conducted by Burson of 1,002 US adults with a rewards credit card, the report finds that travelers are using rewards to make trips feel more attainable and more rewarding, while planning more intensely to manage uncertainty, rising costs, and day-of-travel obstacles.

One of the clearest signals is the continued popularity of the "upgrade economy." Over three-quarters (76%) of respondents say they would be more likely to select upgrades if they could use points or miles instead of money, reinforcing how rewards can unlock premium moments without requiring additional out-of-pocket spend.

"At Barclays, we're focused on understanding what travelers want as their expectations continue to shift," said Doug Villone, Head of US Cards and Partnerships at Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Our 2026 Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report highlights how people engage with rewards programs in unique ways, and a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't deliver the same impact. Our goal is to provide value that feels relevant at every stage of a customer's journey and helps them travel with confidence and ease, through the brands they know and love."

Key findings from the report include:

Affordability: Flexibility from Rewards and the "Aspiration Gap"

86% enjoy finding ways to maximize the value of their travel budget. 71% say getting "a great deal" is very important when planning a vacation. 76% would be more likely to select upgrades if they could use points or miles instead of money. 59% redeem rewards for statement credits or everyday expenses, even though many prefer travel-related uses such as reducing trip costs, upgrades, or covering unexpected travel expenses (43%). Among those who would like to use rewards differently, 72% would use them for travel expenses compared to 28% for everyday expenses.



Anxiety: Travel stress is influencing how people plan and where they go.

55% say they tend to over-plan vacations to avoid surprises. 64% worry about personal safety and security at their destination, and 58% worry about the safety of their belongings. 32% say news and current events about a destination influence their final vacation decision.



AI: Planning tools are becoming a practical part of travel.

46% use AI to find the best deals on flights and accommodations, 44% use it for advice on local customs and etiquette, and 43% use it to create personalized itineraries. Parents are particularly AI-forward: 79% find AI helpful for travel and vacations (vs. 58% of non-parents), and 57% are comfortable using AI to resolve unexpected travel issues (vs. 28% of non-parents).



Read the full Barclays Travel Rewards and Loyalty Report.

Barclays partnered with WPP's Burson, to survey 1,002 US adults with a rewards credit card from March 11 and March 13, 2026. "Rewards credit card holders" was defined as US adults who currently hold and use a rewards credit card.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

USCB Media Relations

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About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading digital banking partner that provides award-winning credit card, personal loan and savings products to more than 25 million consumers. As one of the fastest-growing U.S. credit card issuers, the bank creates highly customized programs that drive customer loyalty for some of America's best travel, retail and affinity brands. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

SOURCE Barclays