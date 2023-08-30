Barclays to Host SEI at its Global Financial Services Conference

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company will attend the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hicke and Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGonigle will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss SEI's business segments, their market position, and the company's outlook for strategic growth. SEI will also host one-on-one meetings following the fireside chat. Analysts and investors who wish to attend this conference or request a meeting should contact Barclays.

A link to the webcast of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website at seic.com/ir-events. The replay will be available until March 1, 2024.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com .

