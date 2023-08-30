Barclays to Host SEI at its Global Financial Services Conference

News provided by

SEI Investments Company

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company will attend the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Hicke and Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGonigle will participate in a fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss SEI's business segments, their market position, and the company's outlook for strategic growth. SEI will also host one-on-one meetings following the fireside chat. Analysts and investors who wish to attend this conference or request a meeting should contact Barclays.

A link to the webcast of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website at seic.com/ir-events. The replay will be available until March 1, 2024.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:


Leslie Wojcik                                                  

Alex Whitelam

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

+1 610-676-4924

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

Also from this source

SEI Extends Long-term Relationship with Bar Harbor Wealth Management

SEI Enhances Personalized Investor Experience with Values Questionnaire and Reporting Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.