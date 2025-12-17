SEI Declares Dividend of $0.52 per Share

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on Dec. 12, 2025 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.52 per share, an increase from the prior semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 29, 2025, with a payment date of Jan. 12, 2026.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Sept. 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.8 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

