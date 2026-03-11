Barco Cinema Partners with SXSW to Present 2026 Festival Screenings in Laser Projection

Films confirmed to screen in Laser by Barco include the festival's highly anticipated opening night feature film, I Love Boosters, directed by Boots Riley and starring Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Naomi Ackie, and Demi Moore, premiering at the Paramount Theater on March 12. Additional titles confirmed to screen in the format include Margo's Got Money Troubles, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, among many others.

"SXSW has always been a launchpad for bold voices and new ideas in filmmaking," said Gerwin Damberg, Executive Vice President, Barco Cinema. "We're excited to partner with the festival to bring Laser by Barco to these iconic Austin venues, giving filmmakers a powerful canvas to present their work with exceptional brightness, color, and clarity and giving audiences the chance to experience these stories exactly as they were meant to be seen."

"Our mission has always been to provide a world-class stage for the most ambitious stories in cinema," said SXSW Senior Manager, Film & TV Programming, Gabe Van Amburgh. "Partnering with Barco helps us deliver on that promise. Bringing their laser projection to the Paramount and Alamo Drafthouse ensures our filmmakers' work can be experienced with the level of quality it deserves."

As SXSW celebrates its 40th year, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to the future of cinema and support for the art of filmmaking. Attendees can experience the difference of laser projection throughout the event's 2026 film programming, where the combination of Barco's precision engineering and Austin's iconic venues will set a new benchmark for festival screenings. For more information on Laser by Barco, visit https://www.laserbybarco.com/

