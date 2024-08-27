Barco Reveals Highly-Anticipated HDR by Barco Premium Cinema Theatres, announces Paramount's TRANSFORMERS ONE as first HDR release

Exclusive HDR experience coming to theatres in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Kansas City beginning September 20

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco, the leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, today revealed the first locations for its highly anticipated HDR by Barco premium exhibition, launching in select major US cities on September 20 with the release of Paramount Animation's and Hasbro Entertainment's TRANSFORMERS ONE. In partnership with AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, and Regal Cinemas, the special HDR installations will offer moviegoers in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami, and Kansas City a chance to be among the first in the world to experience the company's groundbreaking High Dynamic Range (HDR) presentation with Lightsteering.

The limited-run program will give audiences the exclusive opportunity to experience the season's biggest new releases in next-generation cinema technology, HDR by Barco, ahead of its forthcoming commercial launch. Based on the company's patented Lightsteering technology, Barco's approach to HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

"We're thrilled to introduce HDR by Barco to North American audiences this fall," said Gerwin Damberg, EVP of Barco Cinema. "HDR brings movies to life on screen with bright, dynamic images for a visually immersive experience. We're grateful for the support of our studio partners like Paramount that share our passion for cinema and dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences for moviegoers."

HDR by Barco will be available in select premium screens at:

AMC Americana at Brand 18 ( Los Angeles, CA )

) AMC Barrywoods 24 ( Kansas City, MO )

) B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 ( Dallas, TX )

) Regal Dania Pointe ( Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, FL )

( - ) Regal Times Square ( New York, NY )

The HDR by Barco fall exhibition opens in theatres September 20, 2024 with TRANSFORMERS ONE and runs through the end of the year. Additional release titles will be announced soon.

TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology. Its innovative solutions drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology. Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 1,050 million euro in 2023. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2024

