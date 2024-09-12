BARCODE Performance Water Launches BLUEKISS, An Exclusive New Flavor In Collaboration With Iconic Rapper Jadakiss

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARCODE , a leader in performance water, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new limited-edition flavor, BLUEKISS. In collaboration with Grammy-nominated rapper Jadakiss , this exclusive release is the perfect union of flavor meets function, combining the refreshing and nostalgic flavors of blue raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry. Featuring a new ingredient, blue spirulina, an adaptogen that helps in reducing stress, and aids in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. BLUEKISS not only fuels your body, but also takes you on a flavorful trip down memory lane.

BLUEKISS

Jadakiss, whose influence in hip-hop spans decades, brings his unique flair to this collaboration emphasizing that BLUEKISS is more than just hydration. "When we were working on BLUEKISS, it wasn't just about making a drink but creating something authentic to who I am and staying true to that. I wanted to create something that would give people the energy to chase their dreams, just like I have," says Jadakiss.

BARCODE, the #1 performance water for hydration, was developed and tested by the most elite minds in fitness to deliver unparalleled performance and supreme nourishment. The all natural plant-based beverage consists of only 30 calories, 0g added sugar, and 12 vitamins and minerals to enhance everyday performance and recovery.

The release of BLUEKISS is celebrated by a series of immersive events, including the "Beat the Heat" Ice Installation that are strategically placed at key locations throughout New York City. The installations feature ice sculptures encasing the BARCODE BLUEKISS bottles slowly melting. Those who spot one of the barcode ice sculptures are encouraged to stop and try the new flavor. Additionally, Jadakiss fans have had the opportunity to sample BLUEKISS at select Jadakiss concerts, providing concert-goers a firsthand experience of this unique drink.

Retailing for $28.99 per case, BARCODE is available to shop online and in select retailers including Erewhon, Wegmans, Amazon , ShopRite, HEB, Central Market, and more.

ABOUT BARCODE

Founded by Mubarak "Bar" Malik and Kyle Kuzma, BARCODE Performance Water is the first ever premium, all-natural performance and hydration drink on the market. As the proud performance water of the Brooklyn Nets, BARCODE is plant-based with added benefits and ingredients including Vitamin D, B6, B12, Magnesium, Ashwagandha, and no added sugar. BARCODE Performance Water offers a functional alternative to sugar-packed sports drinks and is perfectly designed to optimize overall health.

