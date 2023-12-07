Barcodes Group launches EcoPass™ Cards: A Sustainable Choice for Access Control

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barcodes Group announced it has expanded its offering of earth-friendly, sustainable products with the launch of EcoPass™ Access Cards. Made from 85% pre-consumer recycled plastic and a PVC laminate overlay, EcoPass cards offer the same durability and print quality as standard PVC technology cards, while reducing single-use plastic usage with every card.

Barcodes Group is actively participating in promoting a circular economy that supports recycling and sustainable practices by pricing EcoPass cards at the same or even less cost than standard PVC access cards. The two options of the product line, the 125kHz Proximity Card and the 13.56MHz Smart Card, are perfect for most physical access control and photo identification needs.

"Barcodes Group is proud to offer an eco-friendly way to identify people to our customers. Today's consumers demand sustainable options from the brands they trust to help them reduce their carbon footprint," says Jeff Bill, EVP & GM for ID & Access Control of Barcodes Group.

The recycled access control cards join a selection of biodegradable and compostable card holders and lanyards launched last year. The badging accessories, made from polymers derived from organic, plant-based materials, compost in one year in industrial and municipal composting facilities. "The new EcoPass line fits neatly in our strategy to offer total solutions to help our customers meet corporate and social responsibility initiatives, while striving to create a more sustainable future," adds Bill. "Utilizing pre-consumer recycled plastic for access cards, reducing single-use plastic use by an impressive 85%, is another bold step towards a greener future." Visit EcoPass Earth-Friendly Proximity and Smart Cards to learn more.

ABOUT BARCODES GROUP

Barcodes Group is the parent brand that brought together the leading identification solutions retailers in the US and UK markets, including ID Wholesaler, AlphaCard, and Digital ID. We back our family of ID brands with over 30 years of experience that has forged partnerships with leading technology manufacturers. Our core technology platforms include access control, enterprise mobility, automated vision and labeling, RFID, and warehouse robotics. To learn more about our people identification and physical access control solutions, please visit www.idwholesaler.com.

