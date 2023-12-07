Barcodes Group launches EcoPass™ Cards: A Sustainable Choice for Access Control

News provided by

Barcodes Group

07 Dec, 2023, 15:12 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barcodes Group announced it has expanded its offering of earth-friendly, sustainable products with the launch of EcoPass™ Access Cards. Made from 85% pre-consumer recycled plastic and a PVC laminate overlay, EcoPass cards offer the same durability and print quality as standard PVC technology cards, while reducing single-use plastic usage with every card.

Barcodes Group is actively participating in promoting a circular economy that supports recycling and sustainable practices by pricing EcoPass cards at the same or even less cost than standard PVC access cards. The two options of the product line, the 125kHz Proximity Card and the 13.56MHz Smart Card, are perfect for most physical access control and photo identification needs. 

"Barcodes Group is proud to offer an eco-friendly way to identify people to our customers. Today's consumers demand sustainable options from the brands they trust to help them reduce their carbon footprint," says Jeff Bill, EVP & GM for ID & Access Control of Barcodes Group.

The recycled access control cards join a selection of biodegradable and compostable card holders and lanyards launched last year. The badging accessories, made from polymers derived from organic, plant-based materials, compost in one year in industrial and municipal composting facilities. "The new EcoPass line fits neatly in our strategy to offer total solutions to help our customers meet corporate and social responsibility initiatives, while striving to create a more sustainable future," adds Bill. "Utilizing pre-consumer recycled plastic for access cards, reducing single-use plastic use by an impressive 85%, is another bold step towards a greener future." Visit EcoPass Earth-Friendly Proximity and Smart Cards to learn more.

ABOUT BARCODES GROUP 

Barcodes Group is the parent brand that brought together the leading identification solutions retailers in the US and UK markets, including ID Wholesaler, AlphaCard, and Digital ID. We back our family of ID brands with over 30 years of experience that has forged partnerships with leading technology manufacturers. Our core technology platforms include access control, enterprise mobility, automated vision and labeling, RFID, and warehouse robotics. To learn more about our people identification and physical access control solutions, please visit www.idwholesaler.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Todd Muscato, Chief Digital Officer
Barcodes Group
312-765-6869, tmuscato@barcodesinc.com

SOURCE Barcodes Group

Also from this source

Barcodes Group Continues to Grow Through M&A with Acquisition of NeWave RFID

Barcodes Group Continues to Grow Through M&A with Acquisition of NeWave RFID

Barcodes Group, through its subsidiary Smart Label Solutions (SLS), announces its acquisition of NeWave Sensor Solutions, LLC, a pioneer in RFID...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.