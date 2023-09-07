Barcoding, Inc. Joins Graham Partners

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcoding, Inc., the leader in efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, announces today that it has joined Graham Partners, a private investment firm investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing.

In Graham's view, Barcoding plays a critical role in the automation landscape – partnering with AIDC original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") to facilitate the utilization of AIDC equipment and software and enable end customers to automate and digitize their supply chain infrastructure.

Barcoding, Inc.'s headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland

Graham cites Barcoding's customer centric philosophy, culture of innovation, explosive growth, and respected industry reputation as the key reasons for investment.

Barcoding will leverage Graham's deep domain expertise in industrial technology and their experience investing in industrial supply chains across its portfolio of advanced manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. With Graham's industry resources, operational expertise, and commercial knowledge, Barcoding plans to accelerate growth for its brand and platform while continuing to have a positive impact on the industry, customers, partners, and employees.

By combining forces with Graham, Barcoding will expand its leading North American brand, managed services, and IntelliTrack® platform into new geographies and markets.

Graham supports Barcoding's goal of helping customers become more efficient, accurate, and connected throughout their supply chain by examining and continuously improving process, people, and technology.

"It's a transformational time for Barcoding. We are excited to partner with Graham Partners, a company that shares our core values and is eager to help us accelerate our growth for the good of our customers, partners, and employees. We look forward to this new chapter in Barcoding's journey," said Shane Snyder, president and CEO, Barcoding, Inc.

Mike Stewart, Principal at Graham Partners, said, "There is an identifiable need for automation and data capture solutions that can improve productivity and traceability, and lower tracking costs. We are excited to partner with the Barcoding team to help support the company's growth and leverage our operational expertise to drive value creation."

About Barcoding

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With our enterprise platform IntelliTrack® and extensive subject matter expertise in data capture and automation, labels and printing, connectivity and security, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, MD, with offices across North America (Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com .

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions and disruptions to traditional end markets. Based in suburban Philadelphia and investing primarily across North America, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group.

Press Contact:

Jody Costa

Barcoding, Inc.

888-412-SCAN

[email protected]

SOURCE Barcoding, Inc.