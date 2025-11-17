Bare Dermatology Congratulates Kristine Kucera on Receiving Top Honors from the Society of Dermatology Physician Associates

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Dermatology proudly announces that Kristine Kucera, PA-C, MPAS, DHS, has been honored with the Joe Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of Dermatology Physician Associates (SDPA). Named after SDPA founder and first president Joe Monroe, MPAS, PA, the award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership in advancing the dermatology physician assistant profession.

Kristine Kucera receiving SDPA award
With more than 30 years of service, Kucera has been a pioneer in dermatology—beginning her career when fewer than 50 dermatology PAs practiced nationwide. Her career has been devoted to expanding the role and recognition of Physician Assistants in dermatologic care and advancing treatment for patients with inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema, and atopic dermatitis.

Patients in Melissa and surrounding areas such as Anna, McKinney, Princeton and Van Alstyne enjoy direct and timely access to top-notch and award-winning dermatologic care with Kucera in Bare Dermatology's clinic located in Melissa, TX. In addition to caring for patients, Kucera is a respected educator, frequently lecturing on new therapies and biologics to ensure dermatology professionals remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and treatment innovations.

"Kristine's commitment to excellence and education embodies the mission of Bare Dermatology—to deliver the highest level of patient-centered care," said Chris Halpin, CEO.  "We are incredibly proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition."

About Bare Dermatology
Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Bare Dermatology is a physician-owned practice offering general dermatology, skin cancer treatment, Mohs surgery, and cosmetic dermatology services. With nine locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the practice is dedicated to timely, accessible care—including same-day and next-day appointments for urgent needs. Through its affiliate, Reveal Research Institute, Bare Dermatology also provides access to cutting-edge clinical trials and innovative treatments.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.BareDerm.com

