Bare Dermatology Expands Across DFW Metroplex in 2024, Welcoming New Locations and Providers

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice known for cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care, is celebrating significant growth in 2024. The practice has opened three new locations, welcomed expert providers, and continued its commitment to delivering high-quality dermatologic services across North Texas.

In February 2024, Bare Dermatology expanded to Melissa, TX, with the opening of its sixth location. Led by Kristine Kucera, PA-C, MPAS, DHS, who has over 25 years of experience, the Melissa practice marked the start of an exciting year. In June, Bare Dermatology opened its Frisco, TX location, which also serves as the company's headquarters. The Frisco practice offers both general medical and cosmetic dermatology, with providers Dr. Novie Sroa, Dr. Connie Fiore, and Dr. Aaron Farberg leading general dermatology, and Christy Householder, LVN, handling cosmetic dermatology needs.

The final opening of 2024 occurred in November, with a new location in Granbury, TX, led by Dr. Edward Zabawski, a board-certified dermatologist with over 25 years of experience.

Bare Dermatology has also added several distinguished providers:

Dr. Novie Sroa , a board-certified dermatologist with 15 years of experience, specializes in medical and surgical dermatology and offers advanced technologies. Fluent in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, she practices in Frisco and Aubrey .

, a board-certified dermatologist with 15 years of experience, specializes in medical and surgical dermatology and offers advanced technologies. Fluent in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, she practices in and . Dr. Edward Zabawski , with 25 years of experience, is the lead provider at the Granbury location. He is also an adjunct professor at Texas Christian University .

, with 25 years of experience, is the lead provider at the location. He is also an adjunct professor at . Dr. DiAnne S. Davis , a fellowship-trained dermatologist, specializes in skin of color, laser treatments, injectables, and body contouring. She practices in the Allen office.

, a fellowship-trained dermatologist, specializes in skin of color, laser treatments, injectables, and body contouring. She practices in the Allen office. Dr. Connie Fiore , a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, combines expertise in medical dermatology with a holistic approach to patient care. She practices in Frisco .

CEO Chris Halpin stated, "We are committed to offering high-quality care and an exceptional patient experience." With these new locations and providers, Bare Dermatology remains a leader in dermatology in the DFW area.

About Bare Dermatology

Bare Dermatology offers expert medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care across eight locations in the DFW area. The practice is dedicated to improving skin health with a compassionate, patient-focused approach. Same-day and next-day appointments are available for urgent needs.

