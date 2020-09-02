Barefoot and GRAMMY-Winning Group Black Eyed Peas 'Band Together' to Launch Augmented Reality Music Experience with Charitable Component

Beginning today, consumers can scan the QR code on Barefoot and Black Eyed Peas 'Band Together' displays in retail locations nationwide for access to the campaign website. From the website, consumers can learn more about the program, enter for the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Black Eyed Peas, and download the new Barefoot Wine AR app. Once in the app, consumers who scan the iconic foot logo on their favorite Barefoot bottle, box or can will hear vocals or instrumentals from the remixed "VIDA LOCA" track. With each additional Barefoot product added to the frame, new parts of the song will be added until the full song is heard. Consumers will also see custom animated visuals of Black Eyed Peas with each label scan for a truly unique performance.

"Gathering together, celebration, fun, diversity, and inclusivity are values that are shared by both Barefoot and Black Eyed Peas in everything we do. Black Eyed Peas are excited to be partnering with Barefoot for the 'Band Together' program that brings music, wine, and cool technology to fans and the Barefoot community while also helping two great organizations, CORE and the American Cancer Society," said Black Eyed Peas founding member will.i.am.

Music and wine are the perfect pairing, and often bring people together over shared experiences and conversation. 'Band Together' combines these two universal languages in a fun and engaging way while also benefitting two national non-profits during this current time of need, making this program the perfect mash-up.

Consumers who 'Band Together' with Barefoot and Black Eyed Peas are helping bring relief to families working in the food and beverage industry across the country, an industry that has long supported Barefoot. For every Barefoot label scanned, a **$1 donation will be made. Donations support Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a national non-profit providing financial relief to food and beverage employees with children, who has partnered with Barefoot to raise awareness and funding throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and the American Cancer Society (ACS), a long-time partner of Black Eyed Peas member Taboo following his 2014 cancer diagnosis.

"At Barefoot, we strive to develop products, content and experiences that are entertaining and approachable to everyone," said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. "We are thrilled to have found a partner in Black Eyed Peas that shares our commitment to fun and inclusivity to continue our ongoing support of the restaurant industry with CORE."

Individuals can enter for a chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Black Eyed Peas by signing up on the campaign website or within the Barefoot Wine AR app. Consumers who follow @Barefootwine on Twitter and/or Instagram and share their 'Band Together' experience using the hashtag #BFTxVIDALOCASweeps and tagging @Barefootwine will receive one additional entry for the meet and greet.

For more information and to 'Band Together' with Barefoot and Black Eyed Peas, visit Bandtogether.Barefootwine.com.

*The product label scan is optimal with Barefoot Still Wines and Seltzers, including Barefoot Cellars, Barefoot On Tap, Barefoot Wine-To-Go, Barefoot Spritzer, and Barefoot Hard Seltzer.

**For the duration of the 'Band Together' program 9/1/2020 – 12/31/2020, net proceeds (up to $100,000) from Barefoot label scans in the Barefoot Wine AR app will be distributed evenly to Children of Restaurant Employees and the American Cancer Society.

About Barefoot:

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot offers 20 types of still wine available for an SRP of $6 for 750 mL bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine offers 11 different styles of bubbly and special packaging collections, with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy and light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors — available in 8.4 oz. cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. Barefoot Hard Seltzer comes in 4 flavors and is one of the only wine-based hard seltzers on the market! For only 70 calories per 8.4 oz can, and an SRP of $8 for a four-pack, what's not to love?

About Black Eyed Peas:

With every move, Black Eyed Peas dictate the rhythm of culture. Over the past 25 years, the Los Angeles trio—will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo—earned six GRAMMY® Awards and achieved sales of 35 million albums and 120 million singles across seminal releases such as Elephunk, The E.N.D., and more. Cemented as one of the era's biggest acts, they emerged as "the second best-selling artist/group of all- time for downloaded tracks," according to Nielsen, and landed on Billboard's "Hot 100 Artists of the Decade." Moving over 3 million tickets, performing 300-plus shows throughout 30 different countries, and headlining stadiums, they graced the biggest stage in the world with a landmark performance at the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show in 2011. They ignited a new era with the 2019 single "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" alongside J Balvin. Featured as the lead single of the Bad Boys For Life Soundtrack, it exploded as a phenomenon right out of the gate, generating over 1 billion combined streams and video views in under six months' time. Impressively, it toppled the Spotify streaming counts of classics like "I Gotta Feeling" and "Where Is The Love?" to emerge as the group's "most-listened to song on a platform." Taking over airwaves, it ascended to Top 10 at Pop Radio, becoming their "first Top 10 at the format in a decade." The follow-up "MAMACITA" [feat. Ozuna & J.Rey Soul] only accelerated the ascendancy of Black Eyed Peas to total cultural dominance in 2020. It impressively grew even faster than "RITMO" with 27 million views in less than seven days. It formally welcomed a new member to the family by showcasing J. Rey Soul as a featured artist with the group. With their eighth album and full-length debut for Epic Records on the way, Black Eyed Peas move culture like never before.

About CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees:

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans to help hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1,100 families in 49 states. For grant qualifications, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration please visit coregives.org. To support food and beverage employees via a donation please visit coregives.org and click on the donation button.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

