Barefoot Awards $50,000 in Grants to Black Female Entrepreneurs through its #WeStanForHer Campaign

MODESTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving a record number of applications, Barefoot is pleased to announce the five new recipients of the 2021 New Voices + Barefoot #WeStanForHer Grants. The #WeStanForHer campaign celebrates and supports Black women entrepreneurs in order to drive toward economic equity for the Black community. The grants, awarded in partnership with New Voices Foundation, celebrate, recognize, and uplift Black women-owned businesses and their founders' unique journeys.

Each 2021 grant recipient will receive $10,000 to help develop their businesses and support their entrepreneurial spirit. The grantees will also receive business coaching and mentorship from the New Voices Foundation to further their business endeavors. New this year, Barefoot will also amplify the 2021 grantees' businesses by using its own advertising platforms and resources to bring awareness to these companies and brands.

Meet the Barefoot 2021 #WeStanForHer Grant Recipients:

Teas With Meaning

Committed to doing everything in life with meaning, Kamila Mitchell founded Teas With Meaning. As an organic loose leaf and bottled tea blend company based in California , Teas With Meaning looks to bring beneficial properties with each cup.

founded Teas With Meaning. As an organic loose leaf and bottled tea blend company based in , Teas With Meaning looks to bring beneficial properties with each cup. Re-Nuble

Founded by Tinia Pina and based in New York , Re-Nuble is a leading developer of innovative, plant-based, animal-free agricultural technologies sourced from verified, unrecoverable vegetative waste streams.

and based in , Re-Nuble is a leading developer of innovative, plant-based, animal-free agricultural technologies sourced from verified, unrecoverable vegetative waste streams. Base Butter

She- Neil Johnson-Spence established Base Butter as a Pennsylvania -based skincare company on a quest to redefine the perception of beauty and its impact on our relationship with our skin.

established Base Butter as a -based skincare company on a quest to redefine the perception of beauty and its impact on our relationship with our skin. Sweetkiwi

Founded by Ehime Eigbe-Akindele, Maryland -based Sweetkiwi makes the best-tasting, low-calorie, yet nutrient-dense packaged foods that have targeted functional health benefits, using real ingredients carefully sourced from local businesses within the community.

-based Sweetkiwi makes the best-tasting, low-calorie, yet nutrient-dense packaged foods that have targeted functional health benefits, using real ingredients carefully sourced from local businesses within the community. Sarep + Rose

Robin Sirleaf founded New York -based Sarep + Rose to create global social impact by merging style and function through everyday fashion and home accessories.

"The #WeStanForHer program is a celebration of the Black community. To continue to see positive change, Barefoot is committed to recognizing the talents and gifts that stem from resilient Black-women," says Shannon Armah, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Barefoot. "As a brand that strives to bring people together by creating moments of fun for everyone, directly supporting the efforts of Black women-owned businesses is essential to our mission. We stand to learn a lot from the Black community and, true to our values, Barefoot will always listen to the inspiring voices."

"New Voices Foundation is thrilled to once again join forces with Barefoot to support Black women entrepreneurs on the 2021 #WeStanForHer grants program," says Richelyna Hall, Chief Impact Officer. "By investing capital, access, and expertise through coaching and mentoring in this new group of Black women business owners, we are continuing our mission to create an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, and to have a lasting impact on our economy, and in the communities and families of Black women."

For more information about the New Voices + Barefoot #WeStanForHer Grant recipients or for more details about #WeStanForHer, visit https://www.barefootwine.com/we-stan-for-her.

About Barefoot

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot offers 20 types of still wine available for an SRP of $6 for 750 mL bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine offers 11 different styles of bubbly and special packaging collections, with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy and light body wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors — available in 8.4 oz. cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. Barefoot Hard Seltzer comes in 4 flavors and is one of the only wine-based hard seltzers on the market! With 70 calories per 8.4 oz can, and an SRP of $8 for a four-pack.

About New Voices Foundation

The New Voices Foundation is a ground-breaking, community-building effort designed to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women of color. The Foundation empowers these entrepreneurs to achieve business success through leadership and skills development, access to capital, and networking opportunities, as well as other innovative leadership initiatives needed to grow and scale their businesses – at no cost to the entrepreneurs. Driven by its PACE (Purpose. Access. Capital. Expertise.) model, the New Voices Foundation invests in diverse programming –including entrepreneurial summits, accelerators, pitch competitions, coaching, master classes, and more –to advance the significant contributions of women of color entrepreneurs to our economy and society.

SOURCE Barefoot

Related Links

https://www.barefootwine.com

