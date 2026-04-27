Barge Transportation Market Outlook: USD 25.29B by 2031 with North America Holding 41.60% Market Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the barge transportation market size is projected to grow from USD 15.60 billion in 2025 to USD 16.91 billion in 2026, reaching USD 25.29 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.37%. Growth is being driven by a shift toward inland waterways as shippers move bulk cargo away from congested road networks to more cost-efficient and lower-emission transport options. North America continues to lead the market due to its well-established river infrastructure and strong policy support, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion backed by ongoing waterway development and rising trade flows. Dry cargo remains the dominant segment, though demand for specialized barges is increasing, alongside investments in digitalization and automation to improve efficiency amid infrastructure and climate-related challenges.

Barge Transportation Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for specialized tank barges in biofuel and chemical transport

The movement of chemicals and fertilizers is increasingly driving the need for advanced tank barges equipped with protective coatings, vapor control systems, and precise temperature management. Operators are expanding their fleets with purpose-built vessels to cater to these requirements and tap into higher-margin segments. At the same time, the growth of bioethanol and renewable fuels is adding to transport demand, as waterways help maintain product quality while lowering emissions. With more refineries and chemical facilities located near inland waterways, specialized barges are expected to play a critical role in supporting market growth. This shift is also encouraging long-term contracts between shippers and operators, ensuring stable demand for specialized fleets. Additionally, stricter safety and environmental regulations are pushing companies to upgrade existing vessels or invest in new builds. As a result, innovation in tank barge design and operational efficiency is becoming a key competitive differentiator in the market.

"Barge transportation trends reflect steady alignment with cost-efficient bulk logistics and inland trade flows, supported by observable shifts in freight movement patterns. Mordor Intelligence's structured validation approach and consistent cross-market benchmarking provide decision-makers with a dependable, comparable view versus fragmented alternatives" says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Growing seaborne trade boosting inland waterway transport demand

Rising cargo volumes at major ports are increasing the need for efficient inland transport, with barges playing a key role in handling first- and last-mile connectivity. Their lower emissions compared to road transport make them an attractive option for companies aiming to meet sustainability goals. Ports are increasingly shifting cargo movement to waterways to ease congestion and improve overall efficiency. This trend is further supported by investments in waterway infrastructure, including dredging and modernization of locks to handle higher traffic. The integration of digital systems between ports and inland terminals is also improving coordination and turnaround times. As global trade continues to expand, inland barge networks are becoming essential to maintaining smooth and scalable logistics operations.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Barge Transportation Market Report

By Barge Fleet Type

Dry Cargo Barges



Liquid Cargo Barges



Specialty Barges



By Cargo / End-use Industry

Agricultural Products



Coal & Crude Petroleum Products



Chemicals & Fertilizers



Metal Ores & Alloys



Project & Oversized Cargo



Others



By Barging Activity

Inland / Domestic



Coastal / Ocean-going



By Geography

North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



South America



Brazil



Peru



Chile



Argentina



Rest of South America



Asia-Pacific



India



China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)



NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)



Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa



United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East and Africa



Barge Transportation Market Share by Region

Europe continues to play a key role in the barge transportation market, supported by major logistics hubs such as Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges that significantly contribute to regional trade. Policy initiatives are focused on boosting inland waterway usage through cleaner vessels and smarter traffic systems. However, fluctuating river levels, particularly in key corridors, occasionally disrupt operations and shift cargo to alternative transport modes. To address these challenges, governments are prioritizing infrastructure upgrades, including lock improvements and advanced water-level monitoring systems. These efforts aim to enhance reliability and ensure long-term efficiency of inland navigation networks.

South America is strengthening its position as a major agricultural export hub, with increasing volumes of soy and corn being transported via inland waterways. The shift toward barges reflects cost advantages and improved efficiency across key river systems, while mining activities are also contributing to rising demand for barge transport. At the same time, environmental considerations are becoming more prominent, particularly around sensitive wetland regions. This growing scrutiny may influence future infrastructure development and regulatory approvals, shaping how the market evolves in the region.

Overview – Barge Transportation Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 16.91 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 25.29 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Barge Fleet Type, By Cargo / End-use Industry, By Barging Activity and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Barge Transportation Companies: Covers global overview, market-level insights, key segments, available financials, strategic developments, competitive positioning of major players, along with their products, services, and recent updates.

Kirby Corporation

Ingram Marine Group

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL)

SEACOR Holdings Inc.

Campbell Transportation Company

Canal Barge Company

SCF Marine Inc.

Blessey Marine Services

Florida Marine Transporters

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH)

PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia (PELNI)

Rhenus Group

Danube Shipping Management Service GmbH

Imperial Logistics International

VTG AG

GAC Saudi Arabia

Qinhuangdao Tianhang Shipping Co.

Simatech Shipping LLC

Mercuria Energy Group (Stema Shipping)

Hvide Sande Supply (Esbjerg)

Get in-depth industry insights on the barge transportation market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/barge-transportation-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited