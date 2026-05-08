Targeting Pods Market to Reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2031 as AI-Enabled Sensor Fusion Accelerates, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the targeting pods market size is projected to grow from USD 6.09 billion in 2026 to USD 8.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising investments in precision-guided warfare systems, aircraft modernization programs, and the increasing adoption of AI-enabled sensor fusion technologies. Demand for interoperable and cyber-secure targeting solutions is also rising as defense forces focus on multi-domain combat capabilities and next-generation battlefield connectivity.

Targeting Pods Market Trends and Drivers

Modernization Initiatives for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft

Aircraft upgrade programs are creating steady opportunities for targeting pod manufacturers as defence forces focus on extending the operational life of existing fighter fleets. Many air forces are integrating advanced targeting systems and sensor upgrades to improve mission effectiveness without investing in entirely new aircraft platforms.

Rising Acquisition of Next-Generation Combat Jets Across Emerging Nations

Emerging economies are increasing investments in advanced fighter aircraft to strengthen regional defence capabilities, driving demand for modern targeting pod systems. Countries across Southeast Asia and the Middle East are focusing on precision-strike technologies and advanced sensor integration to improve combat efficiency. This trend is positioning targeting pods as a critical and cost-effective enhancement for modern air combat operations.

Targeting Pods Market Share by Region

North America continues to lead the targeting pods market due to strong defence spending, ongoing aircraft modernization programs, and increasing investments in advanced sensor technologies. Demand is also supported by upgrades across allied fighter jet and unmanned aircraft fleets.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth as countries strengthen their air combat capabilities through new fighter aircraft acquisitions and defence partnerships. Expanding regional cooperation and technology-transfer initiatives are further boosting adoption of advanced targeting pod systems.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Our assessment reflects observable procurement patterns, platform integration trends, and evolving defense requirements in the targeting pods market, with Mordor Intelligence applying a structured validation process to ensure a balanced market view. This approach supports decision-makers with consistently verified, comparable insights rather than relying on fragmented or single-source interpretations."

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/targeting-pods-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Targeting Pods Industry Segmentation

By Platform

Combat Aircraft

Unmanned Combat Aerial Systems (UCAS)

Attack Helicopters

Bombers

By Fit

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Retrofit/Upgrade

By Pod Type

FLIR and Laser-Designator Pods

Laser Spot-Tracker Pods

Multispectral/Networked Pods

IRST-Integrated Pods

By Technology

Electro-Optical Imaging

Infrared Imaging

Multispectral/Hyperspectral Sensing

AI-Enabled Sensor Fusion

5G/Mesh Networking Enabled

Targeting Pods Companies

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd.

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo S.p.A

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.



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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited