Barilla® and Three-Time Emmy Award Winning Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer Team Up to Create the Al Bronzo Soundtrack

The collection of six immersive tracks is scientifically designed to take the experience of eating Barilla's Al Bronzo pasta to new heights

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wondered how your favorite food would sound? Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, has leveraged the power of art and science to answer that question. Today, the brand releases its Al Bronzo Soundtrack, a bespoke musical score designed to amplify your pasta-eating experience with the brand's expertly crafted Barilla® Al Bronzo® pasta and the science of sound.

The Barilla Al Bronzo Soundtrack is made in partnership with three-time Emmy Award-winning producer Cristobal Tapia de Veer and University of Oxford Experimental Psychologist Charles Spence, M.A., Ph.D. The Barilla Al Bronzo Soundtrack giveaway prize includes a limited-edition vinyl record, recipe cards and tasting instructions. Enter between 9 AM ET on April 2 through 11:59 PM ET on April 10. For more information, visit AlBronzoSoundtrack.com.

The compilation of six tracks is available at AlBronzoSoundtrack.com and on Spotify and builds on the brand's viral 2021 Barilla Playlist Timer. To celebrate, Barilla is also giving a lucky group of fans the chance to win a limited-edition vinyl record version of the Al Bronzo Soundtrack.

Barilla Al Bronzo pasta has the power to ignite emotion and deliver a transcendent meal, even when you're making a simple but elevated dinner at home, because it delivers extraordinary sauce grip for more flavor in every bite. Inspired by this enhanced flavor experience, Barilla partnered with The White Lotus composer and three-time Emmy Award winner Cristobal Tapia de Veer and University of Oxford Experimental Psychologist Charles Spence, M.A., Ph.D., to create audio tracks tailored to each Al Bronzo pasta cut – Bucatini, Mezzi Rigatoni, Spaghetti, Penne Rigate, Fusilli and Linguine.

First, Spence assessed each Al Bronzo shape through the lens of "sonic seasoning," which is the scientific pairing of sound with specific flavors and textures to enhance the way people experience food – a concept he helped study and pioneer – and details his findings in his latest research paper.

"The texture and sauce grip of Barilla Al Bronzo produces some of the most unique sonic seasoning attributes we've ever discovered," Spence said. "It deserves a musical mastermind capable of a wide range of auditory composition to achieve the full potential of this incredible sensory pairing."

Barilla then commissioned de Veer to translate Spence's science into music. De Veer captivated audiences with "Aloha," his mesmerizing title track for the first season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus, and delivered an equally compelling follow-up for season two – which was set in Sicily and ignited a viral infatuation with Italian culture. Barilla knows de Veer has the artistry and musical ingenuity to bring Spence's Al Bronzo sonic seasoning to life and further enhance the experience of eating the finest quality pasta.

De Veer uses Spence's scientific insights to curate the Al Bronzo Soundtrack, enabling him to develop the perfect symphony of tones, tempos, pitches and harmonics for the individual cuts. Each tailor-made track has been crafted to elicit a distinct visceral reaction with every Al Bronzo bite.

"The Al Bronzo Soundtrack is the first time I've been asked to musicalize the sensory impressions one experiences when consuming food and it's been a delightful experiment," de Veer said.

Pasta aficionados ready to take their pasta-eating experience to the next level can visit AlBronzoSoundtrack.com for curated recipes with tasting notes for each Al Bronzo cut, as well as instructions on how to set the scene and links to the Al Bronzo Soundtrack on Spotify.

"With the Al Bronzo Soundtrack, you have the opportunity to experience pasta with all of your senses," said Jennifer Ping, Vice President of Marketing at Barilla US, "Our Al Bronzo pasta delivers extraordinary sauce grip for maximum flavor in every bite. When you pair Al Bronzo pasta with the ultimate culinary soundtrack, you get an unforgettable multisensory experience that elevates dining to new heights.

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back to Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future. Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

About Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Multiple award-winning Cristobal "Cristo" Tapia de Veer is a Chilean born, classically trained musician, producer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist, composing music scores for film & TV, based in Montreal, Canada. Hailed as a "musical genius" by Paste Magazine, he is recognized for creating some of the most memorable soundtracks in modern entertainment. His work on the critically acclaimed cult series, Utopia, won several awards and became an international milestone in the scoring world. As of January 2024, Cristo has earned 3 EMMYs for his work on The White Lotus (HBO) Seasons 1 and 2.

About Charles Spence

Professor Charles Spence is the head of the Crossmodal Research Laboratory at University of Oxford. He is interested in how people perceive the world around them. In particular, how our brains manage to process the information from each of our different senses (such as smell, taste, sight, hearing, and touch) to form the extraordinarily rich multisensory experiences that fill our daily lives. His research focuses on how a better understanding of the human mind will lead to the better design of multisensory foods, products, interfaces, and environments in the future. His research calls for a radical new way of examining and understanding the senses that has major implications for the way in which we design everything from household products to mobile phones, and from the food we eat to the places in which we work and live. He has published over 500 articles in top-flight scientific journals over the last 15 years and has been honored with a number of awards, including the 2008 IG Nobel prize for nutrition, for his groundbreaking work on the "sonic crisp."

