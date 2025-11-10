Barilla® Declares Pasta the Official Food of Cozy Season with the Return of Snowfall Pasta and a Spotlight on Lasagne

New survey finds Gen Z is redefining comfort this holiday season — blending good food and good company at the heart of it all

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop and comfort cravings rise, Barilla is declaring pasta the official food of cozy season. To celebrate, the world's leading pasta maker is bringing back Barilla Snowfall, its limited-edition, snow-inspired pasta shape, and shining a spotlight on Barilla Lasagne, the pasta that helps Gen Z rediscover the comfort of a timeless favorite.

Barilla is celebrating the return of Barilla Snowfall—a limited-edition, snow-inspired pasta shape—to select retailers nationwide. Barilla Snowfall and Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagne make cozy season meals easier than ever.

According to a 2025 survey of Gen Z commissioned by Barilla*, 80% say they reach for warm, hearty meals when they want to feel comforted and 85% consider pasta one of their favorite foods to feel cozy. The same study found that 77% prefer simple, relaxed get-togethers at home over big holiday events, defining togetherness as cozy, simple, and centered around good food. For nearly 150 years, Barilla has brought people together over shared meals and this year, the brand is helping a new generation make their small celebrations feel special with easy, heart-warming dishes built around Snowfall, Oven-Ready Lasagne, and Wavy Lasagne.

"Gen Z is reshaping what it means to connect and celebrate," said Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. "They're finding joy in slowing down, cooking at home, and creating cozy moments with friends. We love how this generation is shaping new traditions around the table. With the return of Snowfall and a fresh focus on Lasagne, Barilla is celebrating the creativity and warmth that make cozy season so special — and continuing our mission to make it easier for everyone to share meaningful meals together."

To inspire cozy-season cooking, Barilla has teamed up with Gen Z culinary creators Alessandra Ciuffo and Keegan McManus to share fresh takes on comforting classics. Their recipes reimagine traditional pasta favorites through a Gen Z lens and make cooking for friends feel approachable. Together, they'll host a cozy pasta season dinner party, leaning into Barilla findings that show 70% prefer gatherings where everyone brings a homemade dish over catered food and drinks. And with nearly eight in ten saying that staying in and cooking together feels more festive than going out, Barilla is tapping into a generation that finds celebration in connection, creativity, and comfort—inviting fans to host their own special night in to kick off the holiday season.

Gen Z is redefining what kinds of pasta dishes to serve, driving interest in unique pasta shapes appearing on grocery store shelves. According to a survey commissioned by Barilla in 2024**, 54% of Gen Z prefer to cook unique shapes. Backed by this popular demand, Barilla Snowfall captures the whimsy of winter in every bite, with a delicate snowflake-inspired shape that pairs beautifully with rich sauces and seasonal ingredients. Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagne delivers all the joy of the iconic Italian dish—with less prep time, no boiling, and less clean-up—so fans can get to the layers of cozy flavor faster. For the holiday hosts looking to tap into their creative side, Barilla Wavy Lasagne is the perfect canvas to test new, out-of-the box recipes. Honoring the classics while embracing new traditions, Barilla's latest recipes invite everyone to enjoy cozy pasta season their own way:

Whether it's a snowy night with friends or a quiet dinner at home, Barilla makes it easy to turn any meal into a celebration — and with 60% of Gen Z hosts saying they cook to create meaningful memories, there's no better time to gather around the table. From Barilla Snowfall to Lasagne, there's a pasta for every kind of cozy this season.

Barilla Snowfall will be available for a limited time while supplies last, from November through December, and Oven-Ready and Wavy Lasagne can be found year-round on shelves at retailers nationwide and on Amazon. Barilla Snowfall will also be available for the first time in Canada at retailers nationwide. To find a store near you, visit Barilla.com.

