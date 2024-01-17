Barilla® Brings Back Its Beloved, Limited-Edition Barilla Love Pasta with 'The Pasta Promise'

This Valentine's Day, a lucky pasta lover will win the customized 'Ring-a-toni' – two interlocking, pasta-inspired rings and grand prize valued at nearly $33K

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Barilla's heart-shaped pasta, Barilla Love, will be available to fans both on shelves at select grocery locations and on menus at Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations nationwide. To celebrate its return, Barilla is introducing The Pasta Promise – the commitment of a lifetime to always eat pasta with your loved one. To honor that promise, Barilla is offering consumers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the Ring-a-toni: a set of two, Barilla Love-inspired diamond and ruby encrusted rings created by jewelry designer extraordinaire, Alison Lou, for you and yours.

"The response to Barilla Love last year was so overwhelmingly positive, we had to go bigger and bolder for its second year," said Jennifer Ping, Vice President of Marketing at Barilla US. "We're thrilled to bring Barilla Love to select retail shelves nationwide, and celebrate the commonality that love, pasta, and beautiful jewelry come in all shapes and sizes."

The Barilla Ring-a-toni is made up of two one-of-a-kind rings that interlock; one is hand painted in Barilla blue enamel that forms the shape of a heart when stacked together – the ultimate resemblance of the pasta shape. The other is handset with a pave 14 carat gold 0.25 carat ruby band with a stunning lab-grown 3.51 carat white diamond bezel heart that sits in a center heart-shaped setting. The pair seamlessly interlock to create a beautiful Barilla-inspired set that sparkles in any light.

"Like jewelry, pasta is an art form that takes love and time to create," said Alison Chemla founder and creative director of New York based jewelry brand Alison Lou. "As a lifelong pasta lover, I was inspired by the shape of the Barilla Love pasta – its smooth interior and ridged exterior. This shows up in small details within the rings – the heart-shaped diamond stone, the gold ridges that surround the center diamond, the Barilla blue enamel, the smooth stacking ring up against the paved rubies – and is what makes it one-of-a-kind. It is my hope that these rings, and the winners' love of pasta, gets passed down for generations to come."

First launched as a limited time promotion in 2023, Barilla Love pasta won the hearts of pasta lovers with its recognizable taste, texture, and cook to al-dente perfection that they know and love from Barilla's classic pasta.

Fans looking to get their hands on a box of Barilla Love pasta can purchase it for a limited time only, while supplies last, at select grocery stores nationwide. The heart-shaped pasta can be found in special displays throughout grocery stores near the pasta aisle or in the seasonal sections.

The Pasta Promise Giveaway is open from January 23 at 10am ET through February 9 at 11:59pm ET, and fans can submit to win or find a retailer near them at www.BarillaLove.com.

For Added Delicious Amore

Pasta lovers can also experience a full-scale menu takeover at Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations nationwide during the month of February, where all pasta recipes will feature Barilla Love. Diners can choose from the following Barilla Love recipes inspired by Nordstrom that are featured on BarillaLove.com to try at home as well:

Barilla Love with Bolognese & Meatballs: Feel the love with this classic Bolognese that has a creamy twist and is served over Barilla Love Pasta.

Throughout February, Barilla will also take over Jeannie's, a unique culinary concept within the Nordstrom NYC flagship store, where guests can have an exclusive and immersive in store-only experience to celebrate Barilla Love, located at 225 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019.

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future. Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

About Alison Lou

Alison Chemla is the Creative Director and Designer of Alison Lou, a fine jewelry brand based in New York City inspired by the deceptive simplicity of modern communication and beyond. Her introductory collection Emoticore remains a thoughtful and cheeky commentary on the expression of feelings from the banal to the intimate through the language of emoticons.

Since Alison's first collection, which stands as her signature today, the line has evolved to include collections based on themes from Casino to Secret Garden, while always remaining playful in its approach. Alison Lou's FW '17 collection, Mama Mia, was dreamed up after a summer trip to Italy. The collection consists of designs inspired by everyone's favorite pastas - farfalle, penne, and spaghetti to name a few. Most recently, Alison Lou created a collection called CeLOUbrations, which is a modern twist on vintage charms and medallions marking memorable moments in ones' life. As always, the collection is colorful; filled with a wide range of bright gemstones and enamel.

In the Spring of 2018, Alison launched LOUCITE, a diffusion collection of hoop earrings made of lucite and hand-painted enamel in a wide variety of colors and sizes. LOUCITE quickly established a strong following especially amongst the celebrity set. It has been seen on Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, Celine Dion, and many more. It remains a best-selling collection to date. Since its birth, Alison Lou has garnered press from both the editorial end including Vogue, WWD, InStyle, Harper's Bazaar and Elle and celebrities like Blake Lively, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Amy Adams. Alison continues to approach Alison Lou with a sense of humor and an appreciation for luxury as her brand expands.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) exists to help customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision they make. This heritage of service is the foundation they build on as they provide convenience and true connection for customers. Their digital-first platform enables them to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through their Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, they remain committed to leaving the world better than they found it.

