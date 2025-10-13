Barilla Brings Domenica Italiana to Austin During Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 Weekend

Barilla® invites fans to embrace the Italian Sunday tradition of sharing pasta together during the Grand Prix – with 5,513 meal kits delivered across Austin

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla®, the world's leading pasta maker and the official Pasta Partner of Formula 1®, is bringing the spirit of Domenica Italiana—the Italian Sunday ritual of sharing pasta with loved ones—to Austin's race weekend, turning Grand Prix Sunday into a true Italian celebration.

Barilla® is delivering 5,513 complimentary pasta meal kits to fans across Austin during the big race weekend in the spirit of Domenica Italiana: the Italian Sunday ritual of sharing pasta with loved ones while watching the Grand Prix. To help Austinites participate in Domenica Italiana, Barilla will host the Barilla Bodega at the H-E-B store in Pflugerville (2641 E. Pflugerville Pkwy) on Thursday & Friday from 1PM – 6PM CT and Saturday & Sunday from 11AM – 4PM CT and is offering a buy two boxes of Barilla Classic get one free promotion while supplies last.

To encourage Austinites to participate in this beloved tradition known throughout Italy, Barilla will deliver 5,513 complimentary pasta meal kits—one for every meter of the Circuit of the Americas™—to fans throughout downtown Austin from October 16-19. Meal kits will be distributed by a fleet of iconic, Italian-inspired motorized scooters on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The kits offer families, friends and neighbors the chance to turn race day into a shared Domenica Italiana experience, complete with Barilla pasta, pesto and recipe inspiration for a memorable Italian Sunday celebration. There will also be a Barilla scooter stationed at Fareground Austin (111 Congress Avenue) from 10AM-4PM CT throughout the weekend. Stop by to grab a meal kit, engage with the brand and take photos near the scooter.

For more than 145 years, Barilla has been at the heart of shared meals and special moments. This latest activation continues the brand's legacy of bringing people together through pasta—now at the intersection of sport, food and culture. As the energy of Formula 1 takes over Austin, Barilla will help fans enjoy the thrill of the race alongside the joy and comfort of a meal that inspires real connection.

"At Barilla, we believe the most memorable moments are made around the table," said Adam Lisook, Vice President of Marketing, Barilla Americas. "Now, we're inviting Austinites and F1 fans to turn race day into a shared celebration inspired by great food and Italian tradition. Our goal is to bring a sense of warmth and connection to Austin during one of its most exciting weekends, based on the Italian belief that food is at its best when shared."

The meal kits represent just one part of Barilla's Domenica Italiana Austin takeover:

Lasagna Bar & Terrace at Circuit of The Americas: Barilla is bringing the warmth of Domenica Italiana trackside with an exclusive Barilla Lasagna Bar & Terrace at the Circuit of The Americas Fan Field. Fans can enjoy Bolognese and vegetarian lasagna for $16 each.

Lasagna Bar & Terrace at Circuit of The Americas: Barilla is bringing the warmth of Domenica Italiana trackside with an exclusive Barilla Lasagna Bar & Terrace at the Circuit of The Americas Fan Field. Fans can enjoy Bolognese and vegetarian lasagna for $16 each.

H-E-B Pop Up: From October 16-19, Barilla will host the Barilla Bodega at the H-E-B store in Pflugerville (2641 E. Pflugerville Pkwy) on Thursday & Friday from 1PM – 6PM CT and Saturday & Sunday from 11AM – 4PM CT. Austinites who stop by can sample a variety of Barilla Classic recipes, including Creamy Tomato Pesto Caprese Salad with Rotini, Calabrian Pulled Pork Bolognese with Rigatoni, and Pasta ai quattro formaggio with Cellentani. Barilla is offering race day recipe inspiration cards, a buy two boxes of Barilla Classic pasta get one free promotion, and tote bags with purchase while supplies last.

Local Restaurant Activation: Through October 21st, locals can visit twenty Austin restaurants serving limited-edition dishes featuring Barilla's Al Bronzo, a traditional bronze-cut pasta designed to elevate flavor through its sauce-gripping texture.

From October 16-19, Barilla will host the Barilla Bodega at the H-E-B store in Pflugerville (2641 E. Pflugerville Pkwy) on Thursday & Friday from 1PM – 6PM CT and Saturday & Sunday from 11AM – 4PM CT. Austinites who stop by can sample a variety of Barilla Classic recipes, including Creamy Tomato Pesto Caprese Salad with Rotini, Calabrian Pulled Pork Bolognese with Rigatoni, and Pasta ai quattro formaggio with Cellentani. Barilla is offering race day recipe inspiration cards, a buy two boxes of Barilla Classic pasta get one free promotion, and tote bags with purchase while supplies last. Local Restaurant Activation: Through October 21st, locals can visit twenty Austin restaurants serving limited-edition dishes featuring Barilla's Al Bronzo, a traditional bronze-cut pasta designed to elevate flavor through its sauce-gripping texture.1

Follow @barillaus on Instagram for recipes and more inspiration for enjoying Formula 1 the Domenica Italiana way. Tag Barilla to share your Italian Sundays because food is best when shared.

1 Full list of restaurants participating

68 Degrees Kitchen

Amici Ristorante Pizzeria

Asti Trattoria

Corinne

Dovetail

Foreign & Domestic

Gina's on Congress

Gusto

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

La Traviata

Lenoir

Mangia La Pasta!

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

Numero 28 Pizzeria E Vineria

Second Bar + Kitchen

Siena Ristorante Toscana

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen (Cedar Park Grove)

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen (Lakeway Grove)

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen (Northwest Hills)

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen (Westlake Grove)

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop over 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients favouring those from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

