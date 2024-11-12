Barilla® Brings Winter Magic to the Table with New Limited-Edition Barilla Snowfall Pasta

This holiday season, Barilla offers pasta lovers a delicious way to spread extra cheer and celebrate togetherness with a new shape available exclusively at Walmart

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barilla, the world's leading pasta maker, announced the launch of a new limited-edition pasta, Barilla Snowfall, just in time for the holiday season. Similar to the fan-favorite shape, Barilla Love, Snowfall is made just like the iconic Barilla Classic pasta fans have known and loved for more than 145 years.

Barilla launched a new limited-edition& pasta, Barilla Snowfall, just in time for the holiday season. Home chefs can capture the essence of the holiday season with memorable recipes such as Creamy Chicken, Broccoli & Barilla Snowfall Pasta.

According to a survey commissioned by Barilla in 2024 *, 46% of Americans are on the lookout for fun shapes of pasta to try, with 54% reporting their interest in new shapes increasing depending on the season. With this in mind, Barilla reimagined the iconic Classic pasta to capture the joy that snow brings to us each winter. Within each box, three unique shapes represent elements of the season and ethos of the brand; tradition with the depiction of the traditional snowflake, joy with the beautiful poinsettia-inspired ridges, and love, with the heart at the center, paying homage to Barilla's tagline, "A Sign of Love®."

"Barilla has a long and proud history of bringing people together over shared meals, especially during the most wonderful time of the year," said Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. "Since the 1960s, we've been at the forefront of developing unique pasta shapes, notably the beloved Valentine's Day shape, Barilla Love, in a market where only 0.3% of new pasta product launches are seasonal launches.** It's been magical watching Barilla Snowfall come to life, and we hope that it inspires moments of togetherness, helping to create new memories with loved ones. We look forward to continuing to bring joy to the pasta-eating experience with many more fun shapes to come."

Great for any recipe, Barilla Snowfall pasta is made with high-quality ingredients and cooks to perfect al dente texture every time. Whether used in traditional pasta recipes or new cozy culinary creations, the intricate detail in each unique snowflake creates flavorful and satisfying bite every time. Home chefs can capture the essence of the season with memorable favorite recipes including:

To share a sign of love this holiday season, each box of Barilla Snowfall pasta has a festive tag for easy gifting. Starting in early December, Barilla Snowfall pasta will be available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com while supplies last.

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop over 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients favouring those from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

