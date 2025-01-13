Barilla® Celebrates All Shapes of Love with Return of Limited Edition Barilla Love Pasta

This Valentine's Day, Barilla offers pasta lovers nationwide the perfect ingredient to celebrate the

season of love, no matter the relationship

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta maker, is bringing back its beloved Barilla Love Pasta just in time for Valentine's Day. This Limited Edition heart-shaped pasta—crafted with the same high-quality ingredients that Barilla is known for—offers a delightful way to celebrate all forms of love, whether romantic, familial, or platonic.

For over 145 years, Barilla has been at the heart of family gatherings and special occasions, using the joy of food to bring people together over a shared meal. In fact, a 2024 survey* commissioned by Barilla found that 61% of Americans consider sharing a special meal their favorite way to celebrate Valentine's Day, and 63% say enjoying a meal together—whether at home or in a restaurant—is their preferred way to express love in everyday life. Embracing these sentiments, Barilla continues its tradition of fostering connection with the return of Barilla Love Pasta, a symbol of joy, love, and togetherness. This year, home cooks can effortlessly celebrate all kinds of love with Barilla Love Pasta and new custom-crafted recipes designed for the occasion.

"At Barilla, we believe that love comes in all shapes, and food is a universal way to celebrate it," said Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. "We have a long history of crafting unique pasta shapes that bring people together around the table—for example our Limited Edition Barilla Snowfall Pasta released in December of 2024. We're returning Barilla Love for its third year with expanded availability because of the heart and passion that consumers have for the shape and the love it represents. Whether you're sharing a meal with a partner, family, or friends, Barilla's pasta makes it easy to celebrate the people you care about and fill the table with joy."

Made with the same recipe consumers know and love from Barilla's classic pasta and inspired by our Mezzi Rigatoni shape, Barilla Love is a heart-shaped pasta that cooks to al dente perfection every time. For those looking to enjoy a memorable Valentine's Day meal with loved ones, try these Barilla Love-inspired recipes:

Barilla Love Pasta will be available for a limited time while supplies last, from mid-January through February, on shelves at select retailers nationwide, on Amazon and select restaurants nationwide. To find a store near you, visit Barilla.com . During the month of February, Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations nationwide will serve Barilla Love pasta in featured dishes including Reesie's Southern Goulash, Pasta Romesco with Herbed Chicken, and Kids Mac & Cheese.

*A global survey commissioned by Barilla and conducted by YouGov involved 6,000 respondents across 5 countries: the U.S., Italy, Germany, Turkey and Australia. It was carried out in December 2024.

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop over 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients favouring those from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com . For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

