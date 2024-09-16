Barilla Celebrates World Pasta Day with Sweepstakes to Reunite a Lucky Winner with a Loved One

Ticket to Togetherness giveaway offers chance to win a trip to see a loved one*

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta maker, believes a delicious meal with loved ones is the best way to foster connection and inspire togetherness, but knows that physically getting to see friends and family is often easier said than done. To bridge the gap and in celebration of World Pasta Day on October 25th, Barilla is launching Ticket to Togetherness; a giveaway that offers fans in the U.S. a chance to win a trip for one to see a loved one and reconnect over a delicious meal. *

In-person gatherings have been making a strong comeback in recent years, bringing much-needed connection and joy. However, the sense of isolation some people have felt remains a reality. Encouragingly, a global survey commissioned by Barilla in August 2023† and research conducted by Barilla Group in collaboration with the University of Minnesota in May 2024‡ show that 60% of individuals acknowledged eating alone more often over the past two years. Despite this, those who have embraced family or shared meals on a weekly basis are experiencing notable improvements in mental well-being, reporting increased happiness, mood, and a stronger sense of connectedness. It's a powerful reminder of the positive impact that shared moments around the table can have on our lives.

So, what's stopping people from going back to shared and family meals? 37% of people cited geographical distances from family, making Ticket to Togetherness, which encourages physically connecting loved ones through food, that much more pertinent.

"The best moments of togetherness are ones spent sharing a comforting meal with one another, especially when it's pasta," said Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. "We see Barilla pasta as a catalyst and unifying symbol for togetherness. Our effort to reunite loved ones shows our sign of love for our fans.

To enter for a chance to win a trip to see a loved one, purchase any two boxes of Barilla pasta* and visit www.BarillaTogetherness.com between September 16th at 10am ET through October 25th at 11:59pm ET to complete your registration and upload your receipt.

"At Barilla, we recognize that some of the most treasured memories in life are formed around the table with loved ones, but demanding schedules can pull us apart from what matters most," said Ilaria Lodigiani, Chief Category & Marketing Officer, Barilla. "This World Pasta Day, we are providing families and friends the opportunity to reconnect and celebrate togetherness around a shared meal to foster deeper connections and enjoy moments that last a lifetime."

Details about the how to enter and rules can be found at www.BarillaTogetherness.com. For more information about Barilla products, popular pasta recipes and the Barilla World Pasta Day celebration, follow Barilla on Facebook (@BarillaUS) and Instagram (@BarillaUS) or visit www.barilla.com/en-us.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Grand prize awarded as a $10,000 check. The Barilla Ticket to Togetherness Sweepstakes is sponsored by Barilla America, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 & older. Begins 10:00 AM ET on 9/16/24 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 10/25/24. For Official Rules, and how to enter without making a purchase, visit www.BarillaTogetherness.com.

All statistics sourced from:

† A global survey commissioned by Barilla and conducted by 3Gem with 8,000 respondents carried out between 7th – 25th August 2023.

‡ A study funded by Barilla in collaboration with the University of Minnesota published in the American journal Family, Systems, and Health on 1st March 2024.

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop over 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients favouring those from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com . For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

