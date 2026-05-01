Barilla Hosts Surprise Formula 1® Family Reunion Dinner During Miami Race Weekend

The night also celebrated the start of the new partnership between Barilla and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1® Team, a meeting of two names born from the same region, Emilia-Romagna, Italy's Food Valley, and united by shared values of excellence, passion, and family spirit.

For this special night Barilla and VCARB surprised team members by flying in their families to Miami, creating an unexpected dinner filled with hugs, laughter, connection and shared plates of pasta.

Making the evening even more special was a lineup of distinguished guests, including VCARB's future champion Arvid Lindblad, who attended alongside his mother in reflection of the event's family-first spirit, Formula 1® World Champion Nico Rosberg with his wife and Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin with fiancé. Alongside them, guests included members of the wider Formula 1® ecosystem, from engineers and technical partners to broadcast crews and media, reflecting the many people who contribute to the sport throughout the season.

A chance for a reunion: something that isn't a given when you're traveling the world 24 weekends a year.

For one evening, that distance was bridged and at the heart of it all was pasta: Fusilloni and Racing Wheels, the new shape launched specifically for the race season in collaboration with Formula 1®, available on Walmart.com and rolling out across the United States later this year.

That feeling of togetherness, typical of the Italian family meals, will continue across the entire weekend, with families staying on to experience the race weekend, from Thursday's dinner through to Sunday's Grand Prix.

"Taking time to come together, even when schedules make it difficult, is at the heart of what we do," said Melissa Tendick, President of Barilla Americas. "As we deepen our involvement with Formula 1®, including our new partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, we're proud to create moments that bring people back to what matters most: connecting over a meal and feeling close to family and friends."

Arvid Lindblad, VCARB Driver said, "It was such a special evening getting to see everyone come together, where we all switched off and switched on our personal lives. Partnering with Barilla, a brand that shares our values and Italian roots, felt especially meaningful, highlighting the importance of connection and the people behind our success."

And while engines keep racing in Miami, Barilla reminds us that family can be anywhere: at home, in the paddock, or around a shared table.

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop over 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from, as far as possible, responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com.

For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team:



Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been one of the sport's most consistent competitors since 2006. VCARB is one of two Red Bull-owned Formula One teams, serving as the talent incubator and launch pad for young drivers who have gone on to win races and World Championships in Formula One and beyond. Powered by Red Bull Ford Powertrains, the team is based both in Faenza, Italy and Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. VCARB also competes in the all-female F1 Academy series, extending its long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent.

Off track, VCARB is the team for a new generation of fans, democratising the world of F1 and giving people wiiings through its Creator Platform and wider fan initiatives. The team not only creates champions, it champions creativity.

Additional content can also be viewed on our social media channels:

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@VisaCashAppRB

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Facebook: www.facebook.com/VisaCashAppRB

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/visacashapprb

For further information, contact:

Barilla Group Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Barilla America, Inc.