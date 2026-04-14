Barilla® Debuts Racing Wheels Pasta, Inspired by the Iconic Wheels of Formula 1®

The special-edition pasta shape arrives just in time for race weekend, as Barilla expands its Formula 1® presence and invites fans to share a meal and celebrate Domenica Italiana with delicious recipes.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla®, the world's leading pasta maker and the Official Pasta Partner of Formula 1®, is announcing the launch of Barilla Racing Wheels, a new special-edition pasta shape that brings race day energy to the table.

Inspired by Barilla's partnership with Formula 1®, the special-edition cut combines expert craftsmanship with performance driven design. Its ridged, circular shape delivers a perfect al dente bite—perfect for the thrill of race day.

With Racing Wheels at the center of the table, Barilla® turns race weekend into Domenica Italiana—the Italian Sunday tradition of sharing a meal alongside great company to embrace the thrill of a Formula 1® race. Barilla® Racing Wheels, the collectors’ edition pasta inspired by the iconic wheels of Formula 1®, combines playful design, satisfying texture and al dente performance for race day and beyond.

Alongside the launch, Barilla is continuing to spotlight Domenica Italiana, the age-old Italian Sunday tradition of gathering around a shared meal while watching Formula 1®— turning race weekend into a celebration of food, togetherness and Italian lifestyle. It reflects Barilla's belief that whoever you gather with, every meal tastes like family.

"Barilla Racing Wheels celebrates the partnership between two worlds that share a focus on detail and a commitment to constant improvement," said Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. "With this new shape, we're inviting fans to turn race day into a moment to gather, share a meal and enjoy the spirit of Domenica Italiana."

Fans attending the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 can experience Barilla across the race grounds, including at two Barilla Lasagna Bars serving classic Bolognese and Ricotta and Spinach recipes. Barilla will also be featured in the Paddock Club, where guests can enjoy Al Bronzo® by Barilla — an Italian bronze-cut pasta designed to hold onto more sauce — alongside select Racing Wheels dishes.

Consumers can explore the full Barilla Domenica Italiana Recipe Collection at barilla.com/en-us/campaign/Domenica-italiana-menu, and purchase Barilla Racing Wheels now on Walmart.com. Racing Wheels will continue to roll out to select retailers nationwide later this spring. To find Racing Wheels near you, visit Barilla.com.

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop almost 150 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from, as far as possible, responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

For further information contact:

Media Contacts:

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Kyle Sharick

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SOURCE Barilla America, Inc.