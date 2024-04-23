Barilla Recognized by 2024 Global RepTrak® 100 List

Jumping four spots from its 2023 position, Barilla's product quality and company values earn family pasta company among top 30 global ranking

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, celebrates its ranking of 29th on Global RepTrak® 100 rankings, a list that recognizes 100 companies with the best corporate responsibility reputations in the world. Climbing the charts from its 2023 standing of 33rd, Barilla is the highest-ranked food company on the list, reflecting its steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability across its operations, and continuous attention to Barilla's local communities.

For nearly 150 years, Barilla has been committed to delivering delicious and quality products, amassing a footprint across 100 countries and 29 production sites worldwide. This achievement comes in the midst of the brand's five-year transformative journey in which it's investing $1 billion in expanding production capacity, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability to further that commitment. This investment will help bring pasta to the plates of Barilla fans across the globe through the expansion of its manufacturing facilities as well as significant upgrades in packaging and production lines across various locations.

"As a global company, upholding our company values and traditions while delivering products that meet our consumers' vast needs and desires is our biggest priority," said Melissa Tendick, President of Barilla Americas. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to our people and further motivates us on our path to delivering the best quality food and experience in every Barilla product."

As Barilla continues on its transformative path, it remains committed to inclusivity and diversity among its corporate employees and suppliers. To date, Barilla has eliminated the unjustified gender pay gap, launched a Global Supplier Diversity Program, and implemented a new global parental leave policy offering 12 weeks of fully paid leave to each parent, regardless of gender or marital status. By championing gender equality and driving cultural change within its supply chain, the company is creating a more inclusive work environment for all.

The Global RepTrak® report developed by the RepTrak Company™ ranks the 100 Most Reputable Companies. RepTrak gathered data from more than 243,000 survey responses across 14 major economies to rank the world's 100 most reputable companies on a variety of elements of corporate reputation, including workplace, branding and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials and more.

The Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Pasta Evangelists and Back to Nature – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with over 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from, as far as possible, responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com.

For further info, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup ; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople

