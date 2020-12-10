Barings Awarded Coveted GRESB 5-Star Rating for 4th Year Running

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, has been awarded a five-star rating by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). This is the fourth-straight year the firm has achieved this coveted rating for exceptional implementation and reporting of ESG initiatives.

GRESB is the leading ESG and sustainability benchmark, globally, with more than 1,200 participating portfolios totaling $4.8 trillion of assets under management. GRESB promotes transparency and improvement of ESG initiatives across real estate.

"This is an impressive accomplishment for the entire Barings platform, and reflects the collective effort of all business units including our in-house engineering, asset management, and portfolio management, supported by superior third-party consultants and on-site property management," said Jerry Speltz, Head of U.S. Engineering. "ESG continues to be at the forefront of Barings senior leadership goals and objectives and is embedded throughout our entire investment process."

Barings Real Estate is committed to sustainable investment and active management, focusing on the long-term impact of every investment decision. Leveraging its in-house expertise and team of regional engineers, Barings identifies, analyzes and implements ESG initiatives that it believes drive competitive risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

About Barings Real Estate

Barings Real Estate is a global brand with extensive capabilities across both equity and debt strategies and manages $45.4 billion on behalf our clients. BRE has investments in and investors across the world and is supported by over 260 dedicated real estate investment professionals across 22 regional offices in nine countries across the globe.

About Barings

Barings is a $354+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2020

