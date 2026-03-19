Baristas behind millions of cups of coffee compete globally

The Julius Meinl Barista Cup 2026 brings international baristas together to determine the next champions

VIENNA , March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, baristas around the world prepare more than five million cups of Julius Meinl coffee, shaping the coffee experience for guests in cafés, restaurants and hotels across the globe. To celebrate these professionals and the craft behind every cup, premium coffee brand Julius Meinl hosts the Julius Meinl Barista Cup, an international competition recognising the skill, creativity and passion of hospitality baristas.

Baristas from around the world will soon compete at the Julius Meinl Barista Cup (PRNewsfoto/Julius Meinl)

From April to July 2026, national competitions will take place across 17 countries: Austria, Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the UAE, the USA, Serbia, Germany, Slovenia, China and Hungary. National champions will advance to the Grand Finale, hosted in Julius Meinl's home city of Vienna on 4 September 2026.

From local cafés to the international stage

Baristas working in cafés, restaurants and hotels serving Julius Meinl coffee are invited to apply now. Selected candidates will compete at national level, demonstrating their skills in front of a panel of expert judges across three categories: Espresso, Cappuccino and Signature Drink.

At the Grand Finale, the top scorer in each category will win an exclusive trip to a coffee country of origin. The experience offers baristas a rare opportunity to engage with coffee culture at origin and deepen their understanding of sustainable cultivation. The Julius Meinl Barista Cup represents an exceptional journey for outstanding baristas to showcase and further develop their skills as part of an international community.

"The inaugural Julius Meinl Barista Cup in 2024 was an incredible moment to celebrate the passion and expertise baristas brought to the competition. Their dedication was truly inspiring. We are thrilled to relaunch the Julius Meinl Barista Cup in 2026, welcoming five additional countries and continuing to champion baristas on a global stage", says Christina Meinl, 5th generation family member.

Craft and creativity at the centre of the competition

Baristas will compete using Julius Meinl's Gloriette Gold blend, part of The Originals Bio Fairtrade double-certified range inspired by Vienna's coffeehouse culture. The range is crafted for professionals who value sustainability and premium quality. During the competition, participants will showcase their technical skills, creativity and personal interpretation of the blend.

Supported by leading industry partners

The Julius Meinl Barista Cup is supported by leading industry partners Rancilio Group, Fiorenzato, DaVinci Gourmet and BWT. The participants will work with SCA-certified Rancilio Specialty RS1 espresso machines and high-precision Fiorenzato grinders, alongside BWT's purifying and mineralising water technology to ensure optimal flavour. DaVinci Gourmet joins as the official syrups partner, supporting baristas in creating distinctive signature beverages.

"Collaborating with leading industry brands is a core part of our role as a coffee partner. We take pride in ensuring that baristas are equipped with the tools they need to deliver premium coffee experiences in every cup", adds Andreea Postolache, Global Marketing & Sales Director, Julius Meinl Coffee Group.

Baristas can apply for the Julius Meinl Barista Cup here. Follow @JuliusMeinlOfficial on Instagram for exclusive event coverage and to discover which countries will emerge victorious.

NOTE TO EDITORS

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna's leading coffee houses. Today, Julius Meinl coffees and teas create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

Press Contact

Jaqueline Sieberer

Corporate Communications & Press Spokesperson

Julius Meinl 1862 GmbH

Email: [email protected]

www.juliusmeinl.com

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SOURCE Julius Meinl