BARK TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BARK WATCH FOR KIDS

Building on the success of its award-winning Bark Phone, Bark takes a proactive approach to child safety with this new watch by offering advanced, built-in content monitoring and contact management. The Bark Watch automatically scans texts, photos, and videos for potential risks, sending parents an alert when something concerning is detected so they can check in and make sure everything is okay.

Key features of the Bark Watch include:

Text, photo, and video monitoring for potential safety risks

24/7 GPS location tracking

Contact management to ensure children stay connected with approved contacts only

SOS emergency button

No access to games, social media, or internet browsers

Water-resistant design for active kids

All features are easily managed through the Bark parent app

"We're excited to introduce the Bark Watch as the latest solution for families looking for a safer, more responsible way to keep kids connected," said Brian Bason, founder and CEO of Bark Technologies. "The Bark Watch brings together our signature level of detailed safety monitoring with a fun, simple device that evolves with your child. The Bark Watch is available for purchase at www.bark.us and Amazon for $169, with an accompanying monthly plan of $15 for parental controls and wireless service.

For more information, visit https://www.bark.us/bark-watch.

ABOUT BARK

Bark is an online safety company that helps protect over 7 million kids at home and in more than 3,600 schools and districts across the U.S. Offering content monitoring, screen time management, location tracking, and more, Bark is the leading digital safety solution for parents, families, and schools. Products include the Bark app, the Bark Phone, the in-home web filter Bark Home, the new Bark Watch, and the community give-back program Bark for Schools.

Using highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, Bark's award-winning monitoring technology alerts families to concerning behaviors in a variety of categories, including bullying, suicidal ideation, threats of violence, sexual content, and online predation. Bark monitors more than 45 of today's most popular social media platforms and apps, as well as text messages, images, videos, chats, emails, and files.

Visit www.bark.us to learn more about the company and its product offerings.

