Wisconsin CLTS Approves Bark's Online Safety Software for Waiver Program, Expanding Access to Safer Connectivity

New statewide approval expands access to safer, independence-building technology for children and youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies announced today that its online safety software and devices are now approved for purchase through Wisconsin's Children's Long-Term Support (CLTS) Waiver Program, marking a major milestone in access to supportive technology for children and youth with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The approval makes Bark one of the first providers of technology specifically designed to keep children safer both online and in real life to be funded through I/DD Medicaid waiver dollars, enabling families to access communication, safety, and independence tools without the financial burden of traditional retail costs.

A Critical Step Forward for Families Navigating Technology and Disability

I/DD waiver programs, including CLTS in Wisconsin, enable states to fund services that help individuals and their families who are navigating intellectual or developmental disabilities live safely and independently within their homes and communities rather than in institutional settings. These waivers can cover support not traditionally funded by Medicaid, such as job coaching, home modifications, respite, therapeutic supplies, and now, Bark's software and devices.

Every child enrolled in CLTS has a diagnosed disability — mental, physical, or developmental — with eligibility extending until age 22. For these children and young adults, access to technology isn't optional; it is fundamental. Until now, common technology hasn't been optimized to serve a population that, according to recent studies , is nearly twice as vulnerable to online risks ranging from cyberbullying to online predators. This is where Bark plays a critical role.

Bark's award-winning software is delivered through a suite of tools that include the Bark Phone, the Bark Watch, the Bark Home, and the Bark app, helping youth with I/DD to:

Communicate with trusted caregivers, peers, and providers

Access community resources

Navigate transportation and daily schedules

Build digital literacy and social skills

Practice independent living skills more safely

Stay safer in the physical world through GPS and location tracking technology

Build online connections while having protections in place

Technology Built with Guardrails to Foster Independence

The Bark Phone, which has been recognized by PC Mag as the best smartphone for kids three years in a row, is engineered to support independence while addressing modern safety needs through social skills development and safer digital access. Noted features include:

GPS-powered location tracking

Virtual boundaries and caregiver notifications

Personalized safety planning tools

Contact approval workflows

Coaching opportunities through AI alerts

Gradual autonomy with structured oversight

Age-appropriate app, internet, and content controls

Filters and blocking

Customizable schedules and access pathways

By supporting children remotely through alerts, boundaries, and oversight, Bark reduces the need for constant in-person monitoring, fostering confidence and competence while keeping caregivers informed.

"As technology becomes more essential to daily life, independence simply isn't possible without it," said Christian Brucculeri, chief community officer at Bark. "Families have been forced to choose between access and safety. Now, they don't have to. Wisconsin's CLTS approval ensures that children with disabilities can connect, learn, and grow with the right structure in place."

Approved Categories Through Wisconsin CLTS

Bark devices may be purchased under CLTS in the following waiver categories:

Assistive Technology

Empowerment Support

Safety Planning

Virtual Equipment

Therapeutic Supplies and Services

Personal Emergency Response System

Counseling Service

Installation and Testing

These approvals reflect the state's recognition that technology must serve not only communication needs, but also personal safety and activities for daily living skill development.

Families enrolled in CLTS may request Bark devices directly through their service providers. More information and guidance can be found online .

About Bark

Bark is an online safety company that helps protect over 7 million kids at home and in more than 3,700 schools and districts across the U.S. Offering content monitoring, screen time management, location tracking, and more, Bark is the leading digital safety solution for parents, families, and schools. Products include the Bark app, the Bark Phone, the Bark Watch, the in-home web filter Bark Home, and the community give-back program, Bark for Schools.

Using highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, Bark's award-winning monitoring technology alerts families to concerning behaviors in a variety of categories, including bullying, suicidal ideation, threats of violence, sexual content, and online predation.

Bark monitors more than 45 of today's most popular social media platforms and apps, as well as text messages, images, videos, chats, emails, and files.

Visit bark.us to learn more about the company and its product offerings.

