Bark Technologies Expands Reach to Aid Adolescents and Adults with Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Disorders

With many patients needing to relinquish their digital devices upon entering a treatment facility, the features of the Bark Phone fills a substantial need with adolescents and consenting adults who can also benefit from digital supervision without losing complete access to technology. These features include content monitoring, website and app blocking, location tracking, contact and app approvals, and more.

Caseworkers can manage Bark Phones remotely and gradually introduce various tech components as they see fit for each patient. In addition to being able to remotely monitor patients' online activities and track their location, caseworkers can also deploy a complete phone lockdown when necessary with the push of a button.

"We believe the Bark Phone used as a patient modality tool will set patients up for success by enabling various phases of tech usage to be rolled out in a safer way, while still having a fully functional smartphone," said Brian Bason, Bark's founder and CEO. "Because it was designed to be highly configurable, the Bark Phone is extremely effective in treatment scenarios."

Once a patient leaves treatment, they may choose to continue to use the Bark Phone to support them as they reenter society at large, with the goal of ultimately reducing recidivism.

The Bark Phone is currently being utilized in treatment facilities across the US, with plans to expand its patient modality model into other centers to help adults and adolescents with an addiction of any kind to successfully move through treatment guided by safer access to technology that supports both the treatment and post-treatment space.

For more information about the Bark Phone as a SUD recovery tool, visit https://www.bark.us/learn/bark-community-partners/ .

