BarkerGilmore Offers Insight into Sustained Corporate Interest in Building a Diverse Workforce

Leading Executive Search Firm Cites Continued Client Requests for Qualified D.E.I. Candidates for Senior In-House Legal & Compliance Positions

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BarkerGilmore LLC — a leading national executive search and talent advisory firm recognized for helping companies build world-class legal and compliance capabilities — said today that demand from clients for diverse candidates has remained strong over the past year, and that media reports of diminished interest in the recruitment of D.E.I.-related talent is inconsistent with the firm's first-hand experience.

John Gilmore is co-founder and Managing Partner of BarkerGilmore LLC. With more than three decades of experience in executive search, John has navigated BarkerGilmore on its path to being recognized as the nation's highest quality in-house legal and compliance officer executive search, and leadership advisory firm.

According to Managing Partner, John Gilmore, "For almost 20 years, BarkerGilmore has worked to address requests from its client base comprised of public and privately owned companies, non-profit organizations, and government entities to provide slates of merit-based candidates for consideration who represent a range of diverse individuals, in terms of gender, race, age, disabilities, and cultural backgrounds. We have experienced no change in that demand over the past year."

Mr. Gilmore also said, "Notwithstanding the political discourse regarding the value of D.E.I. programs, our clients continue to seek in-house legal and compliance professionals who are highly qualified for those positions, and who also are representative of the current diversity of their company's larger workforce and customer base."

As evidence of the consistent corporate interest in hiring diverse professionals, BarkerGilmore noted that the combined 3-year average of the firm's placements of women and other underrepresented candidates was 68%.

Mr. Gilmore noted that, "The current pool of qualified, diverse legal and compliance talent remains healthy. However, reported declines in the number of law school applicants with diverse backgrounds will negatively affect the number of new associates hired by law firms, which serves as the traditional career pathway to in-house legal positions. Longer term, this trend is likely to reduce the number of qualified diverse candidates available for employment for in-house senior legal positions."

