Bark's 2025 Annual Report: Record 11.1B Data Points Reveal Big Tech is Leaving Kids Unprotected

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies , the leader in family digital safety solutions and developer of the Bark Phone and Bark Watch, released its 2025 Annual Report today. This year's findings, based on a record 11.1 billion activities analyzed across families, reveal that predators aren't disappearing. Instead, they're migrating.

While predator alerts in monitored spaces have plummeted by 60% compared to 2021, Bark discovered a startling duality. Predators are moving to unmonitored digital spaces where parents and safety tools are currently blocked from seeing them. Simultaneously, the "visible" danger has shifted inward. Internalized mental health struggles, specifically disordered eating and self-hatred, are reaching extremely high levels in Bark's youngest users.

The Shift in Risk: Why Predation Alerts are Declining

The 2025 data shows predator alerts for tweens hitting an all-time low of 4%, a significant drop from the pandemic peak of 2021. However, Bark leadership warns that this statistical decline is a "mirage" of safety when paired with rising national sextortion statistics.

"Processing over 11 billion activities this year helped us see the massive visibility gaps where children are vulnerable online," explains Brian Bason, Bark Founder and CEO. "This scale of data highlights where parental oversight is being structurally blocked by some key social platforms."

According to Titania Jordan, Bark's Chief Parent Officer, the drop in alerts on monitored apps is a deceptive victory.

"The reality is that predators are intentionally moving to apps and spaces where safety tools are blocked, and parents aren't present," comments Jordan, "and legislation like Sammy's Law (H.R. 2657) is the only way to change that. We can't protect what we can't see, and right now, Big Tech is keenly aware of the problem and is intentionally keeping parents in the dark."

The Surge in Youth Mental Health Alerts

While external threats move into unmonitored spaces, another crisis is intensifying in the spaces we can see. Bark's data reveals that children are struggling with their mental health at a level the company has never seen before. The most alarming area of concern is the surge in self-hatred. Tween engagement with content related to disordered eating has skyrocketed by 650% since 2021, rising from 1.96% to close to 15% in just four years.

"These unmonitored spaces aren't just a safety gap—they're a developmental trap, preying on brains that aren't yet fully developed," says Dr. Carrie Mackensen, psychologist and founder of Successful Parenting. "Bark's 11.1 billion data points prove that we can no longer leave children to navigate these dopamine-driven environments alone. Parents are the surrogate brains that protect children while development continues, which is why Sammy's Law is so important. The transparency it provides gives parents the boundaries and emotional scaffolding their children need to stay resilient in a digital world."

The Path Forward: Supporting Sammy's Law

Bark's findings amplify the need for federal legislative action. Currently, large social media companies are blocking the technical access that parents need to monitor harmful interactions and activities, like sextortion. If passed, Sammy's Law would provide life-saving solutions to parents by allowing them to use third-party safety tools, such as Bark. Currently, they are forced to rely on whatever safety tools the platforms provide, which are both insufficient and do not work across platforms. Sammy's Law provides a cross-platform solution to the problem of keeping children safe online.



By The Numbers: The 2025 Bark Snapshot

A New Baseline for Safety: Bark analyzed a record 11.1 billion messages and files in 2025. This massive dataset provides the industry's most accurate look at the evolving risks facing children today.

Platform Risk Rankings: 2025 At-A-Glance

The following rankings represent platforms with the highest volume of confirmed risky interactions analyzed by Bark across families in 2025.

Rank Top Platforms: Confirmed Grooming Top Platforms: Confirmed Risky Contact 1 Snapchat Snapchat 2 Instagram Roblox 3 Discord Instagram 4 GroupMe TikTok 5 Reddit Discord

Editor's Note: These rankings are based on interactions occurring within monitored digital spaces. Bark's 2025 findings suggest a significant migration of predatory behavior to unmonitored "shadow" platforms where safety tools are currently blocked by platform architecture.

