Barndoor expands AI governance platform with Microsoft 365 MCP integrations and enhanced policy management

Enterprise platform now governs AI agent activity across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barndoor today announced an expansion of its enterprise AI governance platform, adding native MCP security support for Microsoft 365 and introducing redesigned policy management capabilities built for organizations running AI agents at scale.

The Microsoft 365 integration now includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive within Barndoor's governance layer, meaning AI agents accessing the documents and data that knowledge workers use every day are now governed by the same access controls, role-based policies, and real-time enforcement as any other enterprise tool. Barndoor also added Granola, Otter, and ClickUp (coming soon) to its MCP integration library.

On the policy management side, Barndoor is addressing a growing pain point for IT and security teams: as AI tool adoption accelerates, managing access across multiple agents and user roles has become increasingly complex. The updated platform enables IT admins to manage all policies within the access control center, through which they can group multiple AI agents under a shared policy, test policies before deployment, and trace every allow or deny decision to the specific rule that triggered it. Policies now move through a defined lifecycle: draft, active, inactive, and archived. This gives IT teams more control over policy management.

The release comes as Barndoor's own research found that more than half of knowledge workers use two or more AI tools for work, highlighting the need for governance infrastructure that can keep pace with enterprise AI adoption.

Availability

The updated access control center capabilities are available immediately within the Barndoor platform. Read the product release blog to learn more, or schedule a demo with the Barndoor team.

About Barndoor.ai

Founded in 2024, Barndoor.ai is the AI governance platform built for the agentic enterprise. Barndoor.ai's centralized control plane gives IT and security teams the visibility and fine-grained access control they need to govern AI agents across every tool, team, and platform.

Venn.ai provides knowledge workers secure, governed access to agentic AI across the workplace apps they already use. Together, Barndoor.ai and Venn.ai address the AI governance gap from both the enterprise end, as well as individual empowerment. Learn more at Barndoor.ai.

SOURCE Barndoor AI