Venn Introduces OpenClaw Integration, Putting Control Back into Users' Hands

Venn adds the missing security layer to OpenClaw

Simplifies safe deployment without complex workarounds

Venn.ai allows users to safely deploy OpenClaw across 40+ business applications

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venn.ai today announced the launch of its integration for OpenClaw, providing a single, secure governance layer that gives OpenClaw controlled, permission-based access to over 40 external tools and services. With this integration, users can deploy OpenClaw in real business environments while maintaining precise control over what the agent can read, write or modify, without relying on complex workarounds or isolated systems.

OpenClaw has quickly become one of the most talked-about open-source AI agents available. However, as adoption grows, so do risks. OpenClaw is programmed to embed itself in a workflow and act independently, but it lacks built-in guardrails, which can quickly lead to unintended chaos if given unchecked access to sensitive systems, such as a user's inbox.

Venn Provides the Governance Layer for Agentic AI

Previously, users often mitigated these risks by running OpenClaw locally, spinning up virtual machines, or using dedicated hardware, adding complexity and slowing adoption. Venn changes this by replacing cumbersome workarounds with a single Model Context Protocol (MCP) connection. Users can now connect OpenClaw to applications like Google Drive, Notion, Slack, Zendesk, and Salesforce directly through Venn's interface without worry. Venn handles the authentication and enforces strict, tool-level permissions, allowing users to keep control over what the agent can do.

"Anyone deploying open-source AI agents like OpenClaw is at risk without proper controls," said Oren Michels, Founder and CEO of Barndoor. "We built Venn so that everyone, not just security and IT teams, can safely benefit from agentic AI and have access to a powerful personal assistant, with the confidence that it won't take any actions without explicit permission. Venn puts control back into the users' hands, ensuring your AI works for you, not around you."

In addition to providing essential security guardrails, Venn offers significant performance benefits for OpenClaw users. Because Venn's connections are context-optimized, agents receive cleaner, more relevant data from each app. This translates directly into better, faster results without overloading the AI's context window or burning through tokens unnecessarily. Furthermore, Venn insulates users from the turbulence of OpenClaw's rapid open-source development cycle, absorbing the complexity of new configuration requirements and features.

Venn is available today to help individuals and teams scale their use of OpenClaw securely. To explore Venn and download the integration via ClawHub, visit Venn.ai.

About Barndoor.ai

Founded in 2024, Barndoor.ai is the AI governance platform built for the agentic enterprise. Barndoor.ai's centralized control plane gives IT and security teams the visibility and fine-grained access control they need to govern AI agents across every tool, team, and platform. Venn.ai provides knowledge workers and SMBs secure, governed access to agentic AI across the workplace apps they already use. Together, Barndoor.ai and Venn.ai address the AI governance gap from both the enterprise end, as well as individual empowerment. Learn more at Barndoor.ai and Venn.ai.

SOURCE Barndoor AI