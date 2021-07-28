BARR Center Designated a CASEL Guide SELect Program

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Center, the Nation's leading evidence-based education and prevention model, announced today that it has received the highest designation in the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning's (CASEL) new 2021 guide. As a SELect program, BARR meets and exceeds all of CASEL's criteria for high-quality social and emotional (SEL) programming. The guide includes programs that are evaluated on both their SEL efforts and effectiveness as well as their overall design, allowing education administrators to make the best implementation decision for their school community.

BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) is a proven national K-12 model that provides educators with a comprehensive approach to meeting the academic, social and emotional needs of each student. The program is designed to create strong schools and communities by empowering students, teachers and families through data. By enabling schools to realign existing resources and nurture a unified and personalized culture of support and success for all students, BARR produces significant results. Of the 77 SEL programs highlighted in the 2021 CASEL Guide, BARR is one of only 13 programs to earn the top designation for high school implementation.

"BARR is honored to be recognized for our work prioritizing social-emotional learning," said Angela Jerabek, BARR's Founder and Executive Director. "Through focusing on students as a whole child, BARR aims to provide the support necessary for them to flourish as resilient and compassionate young citizens."

As the leading authority on evidence-based SEL, the CASEL 2021 Guide is an important resource for educators when selecting effective programs that support their students' social, emotional and academic needs. With the rising popularity of SEL and the growing number of program options offered, consumer-reports style guides will be critical in helping district leaders and administrators choose the right programs for their students.

About BARR Center

BARR Center (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) is a model that aims to bring education into the 21st century with intentionally deepened relationships and a data-driven personalized and supportive approach that aligns students, teachers, staff, and families with a unified culture of support and success so that, together, we can build strong schools and communities. For more information, visit, https://barrcenter.org/.

