Barr Refrigeration Expands National 'Coolers for a Cause' Program to Support Nonprofits, Schools, Government Agencies, and Civic Organizations

Founded in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 1978, Barr Refrigeration is a family-owned company with a deep commitment to the communities it serves. Recognizing the wide-ranging cold storage needs of organizations that serve the public good, from food pantries and civic lodges to public schools and municipal agencies, Barr is leveraging its expertise and the largest commercial refrigeration inventory in the world to help community institutions operate more effectively and serve more people.

"Community organizations of every kind rely on dependable cold storage to carry out their missions," said Christopher Piotrowski, CEO at Barr Refrigeration. "By expanding 'Coolers for a Cause,' we are putting our industrial refrigeration expertise to work for the greater good, making it easier and more affordable for these institutions to get the equipment they need to serve their communities."

Commercial refrigeration and freezer units are essential for a broad range of organizations, enabling them to safely store food, medicine, research samples, and other temperature-sensitive materials. Through the "Coolers for a Cause" program, Barr Refrigeration is offering the following to eligible non-profit, fraternal, governmental, and educational institutions:

Deep Discounts: Significant cost reductions on new coolers, freezers, and commercial refrigeration units, as well as cost-effective, gently used refurbished units.

Free Consultation: Complimentary consultation services to help organizations design and implement customized cold storage solutions that meet their specific needs and goals.

Marketing-in-a-Box: Customizable suite of resources to help organizations with fundraising to purchase and maintain their cold storage infrastructure.

Barr Refrigeration first piloted its "Coolers for a Cause" program with the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry in 2025, demonstrating how enhanced commercial cold storage capacity can strengthen community service operations. The pantry, which is also a regional hub for The Emergency Food Assistance Program and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, distributes more than 3 million pounds of food annually and redistributes over 700,000 pounds to nearby pantries. The success of this pilot helped shape the national expansion of "Coolers for a Cause" to serve the full spectrum of community-serving institutions across the country.

Barr Refrigeration's commitment to supporting community organizations extends beyond boxes and equipment. On April 20, Barr Refrigeration volunteered with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin at their Appleton facility to repack and sort food for senior citizens, living out the Barr team's dedication to the partners and communities at the heart of the "Coolers for a Cause" mission.

Barr Refrigeration urges the public and media partners to help spread the word about this program to eligible organizations across the U.S.

Qualifying nonprofit, fraternal, governmental, and educational institutions can take advantage of the "Coolers for a Cause" program by:

Calling: Todd Ziglinski – 888-661-0871

Emailing: [email protected]

Visiting: coolersforacause.com

When reaching out, organizations should identify their institution type to receive the appropriate program benefits. Barr Refrigeration is proud to support the organizations that make communities stronger in every corner of the country.

About Barr Refrigeration

Barr Refrigeration is a global leader in commercial refrigeration and freezer solutions, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The company maintains the largest inventory of commercial refrigeration and freezers in the world, offering both new and refurbished units with a focus on customized, customer-centric solutions. Barr Refrigeration is dedicated to operational excellence and a strong commitment to community service.

Media Contact:

Erik Kielisch

[email protected]

Phone: 920-230-7318

SOURCE Barr, Inc.